Judd Apatow to Direct Documentary on George Carlin for HBO

HBO is teaming up with Judd Apatow for a two-part documentary on legendary comedian George Carlin.

Apatow will produce and co-direct with his longtime collaborator Michael Bonfiglio. The two-part film will feature interviews with Carlin’s family and friends, material from his standup specials and TV appearances, as well as his personal archive. Joe Beshenkovsky will edit and Teddy Leifer will executive produce.

Carlin, who died in 2008, is one of the most famous and influential comedians and social critics in American history. He filmed 14 stand-up specials for HBO and appeared on “The Tonight Show” more than 130 times. Among his most famous bits is the “Seven Words You Can Never Say On Television.” Carlin also hosted the debut episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 1975.

Apatow and Bonfiglio had previously worked on HBO’s “The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling,” which won an Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

“George Carlin’s work becomes more relevant every day,” Apatow said. “It is an honor to be given the opportunity to tell the story of his life and work.”

“Having been the public keeper of my dad’s legacy these last 12 years, I’ve dreamt of the right people appearing at the right moment to give the documentary telling of my father’s story what it deserves – an honoring of his comedic genius and unique cultural impact, while not shying away from his personal struggles and humanity,” said Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin. “I’m thrilled that Jerry Hamza and I have teamed up with Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio and Teddy Leifer to make it happen now. May the comedy gods smile up at us as we endeavor to share my dad’s heart, mind and genius with the world.”

The latest status symbol for many stars is launching (or buying) their own winery. But how do the wines actually stack up? We looked at the latest reviews of celeb-owned vintages by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Ciccone 2005 Madonna Chardonnay (Leelanau Peninsula, Michigan) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 82 points "This wine is as intense as its namesake, the singer Madonna," Wine Enthusiast wrote in 2009. "Not coincidentally, it is ma... Dave Matthews' Dreaming Tree 2011 Cabernet Sauvignon (North Coast, California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 82 points "This is a dry red wine exuding bell pepper and oak that was made in large quantities in partnership with m... Dan Aykroyd Wines 2007 Discovery Series Chardonnay (Sonoma County) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 83 points "Tart and jammy, with acidic, one-dimensional flavors of pineapples, vanilla and butterscotch," the site writes. Jeff Gordon 2011 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 83 points "This is a thin, unfussy wine that imparts bell pepper and asparagus in a sea of green flavor," the site's critic writes. Mike Ditka 2011 The Icon Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 85 points "Not overly structured, it'll please tough guys who like their wine to be easily quaffable," the Wine Enthusiast critic writes. Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl 2011 White (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 86 points The self-help guru and former "Real Housewives" star won praise from Wine Enthusiast in 2014 for her white blend's "versatility and ... Train's Save Me San Francisco 2012 Calling All Angels Chardonnay (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 86 points The San Francisco-based roots rockers have a whole line of wines based on their songs (there's also a petit ... Fergie's Ferguson Crest 2013 Viognier (Santa Ynez Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 87 points "From pop music star Fergie, this wine shows dainty aromas of lemon-lime soda, red apple and honey," the site's critic writes. Château de Tigné 2014 Gerard Depardieu Pinot Noir (Vin de France) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 87 points "With its attractive red-fruit flavors, this is a light, perfumed wine," the site's reviewer wrote of the French actor's... Mario Andretti's Andretti 2012 Montona Super Tuscan Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon-Sangiovese (Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 87 points The celebrated race-car driver has been a longtime winemaker. "Dusty, chalky tanni... Andrea Bocelli's 2005 Terre di Sandro Sangiovese (Toscana) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 88 points The opera singer's red Tuscan has "a gritty, earthy bouquet with background notes of black fruit, tobacco, spice and old leather." Sting's Il Palagio 2012 Sister Moon Red (Toscana, Italy) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 88 points "The polished palate shows mature red plum, tobacco and vanilla," Wine Enthusiast wrote in 2017 of the latest Tuscan blend from t... Lorraine Bracco's Bracco 2013 La Mont-Brach White (Collio) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 89 points "The tense, tangy palate offers white peach, citrus zest, fennel and mineral," the site writes of the former "Sopranos" star's ... Drew Barrymore's Barrymore 2015 Pinot Grigio (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 89 points "Apple peels, squeezed lime, rain on cement, jicama and Asian-pear aromas show on the crisp yet rounded nose of this bottling by... Francis Coppola 2014 Black Label Claret Diamond Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 90 points "This is a big, beefy wine that smells smoky and black-cherry-like and tastes full, bold and fi... Fergie's Ferguson Crest 2014 Private Reserve Syrah (Santa Ynez Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 90 points "Candied blackberry and black currant meet with lilacs on the concentrated gooey nose of this bottling by the pop s... TwentyFour by Charles Woodson 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon (Calistoga) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 90 points "As intense and strapping as a Hall of Fame cornerback, this Cabernet is ripe in dark cherry, vanilla and milk chocolate... John Lasseter's Lasseter 2013 Chemin de Fer Red (Sonoma Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The magazine's critic writes of "The Toy Story" director's wine: "Smoky, charred oak and spicy acidity wrap around lush bl... Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Château Miraval 2015 Rosé (Côtes de Provence) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The former Hollywood It couple bought the French estate in 2011 in partnership with the Perrin family of Chât... Nigel Lythgoe's Villa San Juliette 2014 Reserve Grenache (Paso Robles) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points Wine Enthusiast critic waxes on about the "So You Think You Can Dance" judge's new vintage: "It's floral, full-bodie... Jim Nantz's The Calling 2014 Fox Den Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley, California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The veteran CBS sportscaster has been making wine with partner Peter Deutch for years, and Win... Drew Bledsoe's Doubleback 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley, Washington) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe planted his first vineyard in his native Washington in 2007 and he ... Emilio Estevez's Casa Dumetz 2014 Thompson Grenache (Santa Barbara County) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points "This bottling shows very fresh cherry juice and dried roses as well as inviting splashes of Dr. Pepper, kola n... Wayne Gretzky Estates 2012 No. 99 Icewine Cabernet Franc (Niagara Peninsula) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points "Medium cherry in color with notes of raspberry jam, wet stone, mint and cherry," the site writes. Sam Neill's Two Paddocks 2015 The Fusilier Proprietor's Reserve Pinot Noir (Central Otago, New Zealand) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points "The 2015s from proprietor Sam Neill (yes, the actor) are a big step up from the 2... Kyle MacLachlan's Pursued by Bear 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley, Washington) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 93 points "It provides plenty of immediate appeal but will only benefit from some time in the cellar," Wi... Boz Scaggs' Scaggs Vineyard 2008 Montage G-S-M (Mount Veeder, Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 95 points Here's a surprise from the R&B singer-songwriter: A rave from Wine Enthusiast in 2011 for his "extraordinarily ...

