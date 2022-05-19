We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘The Judds: The Final Tour’ Will Go on Without Naomi, Adds Country Stars Martina McBride, Faith Hill

The 11-city tour kicks off September in Michigan and will wrap in Kentucky

| May 19, 2022 @ 7:16 AM
Wynonna Judd

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 15: Wynonna Judd performs onstage during CMT and Sandbox Live's "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration" at Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Katie Kauss/Getty Images for CMT)

“The Judds: The Final Tour” is moving forward later this summer without Naomi Judd, who died last month, with Wynonna Judd tapping fellow country stars Martina McBride, Faith Hill and others to support the 11-stop tour.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most.  I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna Judd said in a statement.

Naomi Judd took her own life late last month, according to her daughter Ashley, who spoke of her mother’s death last week on “Good Morning America.” The Judds: The Final Tour” had been in the works with the classic mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna prior to the former’s death.

Ashley Judd Reveals How Naomi Judd Died in Emotional ‘Good Morning America’ Interview
Also Read:
Ashley Judd Reveals How Naomi Judd Died in Emotional ‘Good Morning America’ Interview

The tour added a final stop at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, near the Judds’ hometown. Hill will join Wynonna Judd onstage to support the final tour stop. Throughout the tour, country stars like Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town and Trisha Yearwood will be joining.

The tour kicks off September 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Tour dates are below:

Friday, September 30Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Saturday, October 1Toledo, OHHuntington Center
Friday, October 7Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford PREMIER Center
Saturday, October 8Green Bay, WI  Resch Center
Friday, October 14Duluth, GAGas South Arena
Saturday, October 15Huntsville, ALPropst Arena @ The Von Braun Center
Friday, October 21Durant, OKChoctaw Grand Theater
Saturday, October 22Ft. Worth, TXDickies Arena
Thursday, October 27Biloxi, MSMississippi Coast Coliseum
Friday, October 28
Saturday, October 29		Nashville, TN
Lexington, KY   		Bridgestone ArenaRupp Arena

LIKE US