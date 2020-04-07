Judge Denies R. Kelly’s Request for Coronavirus Release, Says He Is a ‘Danger to the Community’
Kelly is awaiting trial from a Chicago federal prison
J. Clara Chan | April 7, 2020 @ 1:17 PM
Last Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 1:21 PM
A federal judge denied R. Kelly’s request for release from prison due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, finding that the singer was not the most at-risk for the illness and, instead, “poses danger to the community, particularly to prospective witnesses.”
Attorneys for Kelly, who is awaiting trial based on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and other sex crimes in a Chicago federal prison, requested in late March that Kelly be released on bail because he was at risk for being infected with the novel coronavirus.
In Tuesday’s decision, U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly said that while she was “sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety about COVID-19,” Kelly had not “established compelling reasons warranting his release.”
Donnelly said that there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Kelly is currently being held, and that, at 53 years old, Kelly was 12 years younger than the group of “older adults” that the CDC considers to be at high risk for COVID-19.
“The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed,” Donnelly also wrote. “The defendant here has not demonstrated an analogous change in circumstances that would alter the Court’s conclusion that he is a flight risk and that he poses danger to the community, particularly to prospective witnesses.”
Kelly’s Brooklyn trial is scheduled to begin on July 7. He has pleaded not guilty. “We are disappointed but it doesn’t stop the fight,” Douglas Anton, an attorney for Kelly, told TheWrap. “We are certainly not giving up.”
Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.
Timeline of R Kelly Scandals, From Aaliyah Marriage to 'Cult' Claims
TheWrap takes a look back at R&B singer R. Kelly's long history of scandal, many involving accusations of sexual relationships with underage women.
1994: R. Kelly marries underage Aaliyah
Kelly met singer Aaliyah Haughton in 1991 when she was 12. When she was 15, they got married using a marriage license that falsely claimed she was 18. The marriage was later annulled in Detroit before her untimely death in 2001 at age 22.
1996: Lawsuit filed against Kelly for sex with minors
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Tiffany Hawkins filed a lawsuit against Kelly in 1996, saying that he began having sex with her when she was 15 and that the relationship lasted until she was 18. The suit was settled later, with Hawkins getting $250,000 in damages.
1996: Four men file a lawsuit against Kelly after a fight
Kelly was involved in a fight outside of a Louisiana health club in which one victim ended up receiving 110 stitches to his face, according to MTV News. Kelly reached a settlement in 1997 and was sentenced to one-year probation on a battery charge.
2001: Another lawsuit
In 2001, another woman named Tracy Sampson also filed a lawsuit, saying he had sex with her when she was 17. The lawsuit was settled out of court, according to MTV News.
In February 2002, just after Kelly performed at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Salk Lake City, the Chicago Sun-Times obtained a copy of a video that apparently depicted Kelly having sex with a girl believed to be underage and urinating on her; the newspaper sent it to police. He was indicted in June on 21 counts of child pornography and sex with a minor but would not stand trial until 2008.
2002: And still more images with underage girls
Also that June, police in Polk County, Florida, discovered 12 more R-rated images of the girl from the sex tape on Kelly's digital camera either naked or having sex with the singer, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The case was later dropped because of a legal challenge regarding the search warrants to obtain the images, according to MTV News.
2002: More lawsuits
In 2002, Patrice Jones filed another lawsuit against Kelly, saying that he impregnated her and then forced her to get an abortion, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jim DeRogatis. The suit was settled out of court.
2005: Kelly's wife said he hit her when she wanted a divorce
At Kelly's trial for the sex tape, his brother testified that the singer was indeed depicted depicted in the video. A friend of the girl in the tape also testified that she had a three-way with Kelly and the underage girl, according to the New York Times. But the girl on the tape refused to testify; he was acquitted on all counts.
2011: Kelly's foreclosed home is purchased
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank foreclosed on Kelly's 20,000-square-foot mansion outside Chicago, claiming he owed $2.9 million on the house, according to NBC Chicago. The house was later sold at auction for $950,000.
2017: BuzzFeed exposé claims Kelly holds young women against their will
In a BuzzFeed News story, individuals claim Kelly is holding six adult women against their will in homes in Chicago and outside Atlanta that parents of one of the women describe as a "cult." Jim DeRogatis' story claims the singer dictates "what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records." Kelly has not responded to the new accusations.
TheWrap takes a look back at R&B singer R. Kelly's long history of scandal, many involving accusations of sexual relationships with underage women.