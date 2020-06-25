A Queens County Surrogate Court judge has dismissed the Trump family’s request for an injunction against Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, and her publisher Simon & Schuster over her upcoming tell-book.

In a Thursday decision, Judge Peter Kelly wrote that the request, filed by Robert Trump on behalf of the late Fred Trump’s estate, that the administration of the estate would not be impacted by the publication of the book. Further, Kelly said the request was outside the jurisdiction of the Surrogate Court and should’ve instead been filed with the New York Supreme Court.

“Clearly the crux of the legal dispute between these parties is whether respondent Mary (and, by extension, Simon & Schuster) is violating the terms of a non-disclosure/confidentiality agreement signed with petitioner which entitles him to relief. Under the scenario presented, it can not be successfully argued that this dispute effects [sic] the administration of the decedent’s estate,” Kelly wrote. “Should Robert be successful, any relief would flow to him individually, not as a fiduciary of the Estate of Fred C. Trump. … The irrefutable conclusion is, regardless of the outcome of this matter, the administration of this estate will not be impacted one iota.”

Also Read: 'The Plot Against America' Star Morgan Spector on How Philip Roth 'Accidentally Predicted' Donald Trump

The request for an injunction sought to block the publication of Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” The book is scheduled to be published on July 28, and Mary Trump will tell “in unsparing detail everything from her uncle Donald’s place in the family spotlight and Ivana’s penchant for regifting to her grandmother’s frequent injuries and illnesses and the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump’s favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s,” according to a promotional summary of the book.

Charles Harder, an attorney representing Robert Trump, told TheWrap that they will be filing a new lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court.