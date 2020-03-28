Judge Jeanine Pirro Appears Disheveled and Tipsy After Fox News Show Delayed for ‘Technical Difficulties’

Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News show got a late start on Saturday night due to “technical difficulties” — but when the former New York state judge did appear nearly 15 minutes into her show, her usually perfectly coifed hair appeared disheveled and she seemed to be tipsy in her verbal delivery.

“We apologize for the technical difficulties,” Pirro said when she finally appeared about a quarter into the one-hour broadcast after anchor Jackie Ibanez covered for her initial absence.

Pirro’s speaking was notably loose throughout the broadcast. “Just the other … day the president talked, or was hoping, about the possibility of reopening everything on Easter Sunday, uh, in a way where we could kind of come out of this quarantine, as loose as it may be, that we’re involved in,” Pirro said at one point.

You can check out the short clip of the now edited out moment in the tweets below.

Judge Jeanine missed the first segment of her show tonight because of “technical difficulties” and then hosted the rest of it in this condition pic.twitter.com/KxGGBXUkly — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020

Beyond parody. You can actually see Jeanine Pirro putting down her drink at the top of her show tonight…which was delayed due to “technical difficulties”. pic.twitter.com/5hOC11BFtM — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) March 29, 2020

A rep for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Left-leaning Twitterverse quickly had a field day with the episode of “Justice With Judge Jeanine,” with several noting similarities to Cecily Strong’s impression of a liquor-toting, drink-spilling Pirro on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Has anyone noticed that a number of Trump’s most passionate fans (“Judge” Jeanine, Giuliani, Kudlow) often appear to be drunk as a skunk when they defend him on TV?” asked Jeet Heer, a correspondent for The Nation.

New York Daily News columnist Mike Lupica suggested that the show could be retitled “Happy Hour With Judge Jeanine.”

And actress Minnie Driver, using a vulgar British term for drunk, suggested Pirro was “the only fantastic side effect of #COVID19 sublime content” on Fox News.

Has anyone noticed that a number of Trump's most passionate fans ("Judge" Jeanine, Giuliani, Kudlow) often appear to be drunk as a skunk when they defend him on TV? https://t.co/mlKghFoKSB — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 29, 2020

New name for show: Happy Hour with Judge Jeanine. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) March 29, 2020

