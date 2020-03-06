Divorce court Judge Lynn Toler

Divorce Court

Why ‘Divorce Court’ Divorced Itself From Judge Lynn Toler After 13 Years

by | March 6, 2020 @ 2:52 PM

Syndicated series decided it gotta have Faith (Jenkins)

tony maglio ratings report banner

A new version of syndicated daytime courtroom series “Divorce Court” has come to order. Judge Lynn Toler is out after 13 years behind the bench, and Judge Faith Jenkins is in.

While the split appears to be amicable (on social media, at least, where few things are ever amicable), “Divorce Court” needed to try anything and everything to divorce itself from its poor Nielsen ratings.

In the most recent week available of national-syndication ratings, the one ending on Feb. 23, 2020, “Divorce Court” tied for 71st place out of 104 shows, posting a weak 0.68 national household rating, according to Nielsen. That soft number is also exactly what “Divorce Court” is currently averaging season-to-date, so the lackluster weekly return is no anomaly. (“Divorce Court” ranks 68th out of 108 syndicated series.)

Also Read: Alex Karev's 'Grey's Anatomy' Goodbye Grows 18% in TV Ratings

For an incredibly dramatic comparison, “Judge Judy” scored a whopping 6.48 rating in the same week. Now, to be fair to “Divorce Court,” “Judge Judy” is not only the courtroom show leader, it is also the top-rated show in all of syndication. But again, it’s still the same genre as “Divorce Court,” so the split-screen look is a perfectly valid one.

“Judge Judy” more than tripled the rating of its closest court competition, “Hot Bench,” so while nothing is really breathing down Judy Sheindlin’s robe, Toler’s version is pretty far behind some of the other pretty-far-behind court shows.

Among the six nationally rated veteran courtroom shows in syndication, “Divorce Court” ranks fifth. It is behind “Judge Judy,” “Hot Bench” (2.11), “People’s Court” (1.42) and “Judge Mathis” (0.94), and just slightly ahead of “Personal Injury Court” (0.66).

Verdict: That’s not good. Time to swear in Judge Faith, who presided over her self-titled courtroom series until 2018. That show was not nationally rated.

Also Read: Nik Wallenda Survived 'Volcano Live' But ABC Didn't in Ratings Disaster

What is good are the vibes Toler sent out to both her replacement, Judge Faith, and to the long-running show’s faithful fans.

“I had 13 great years. It was time to move on,” Toler said Thursday in a video posted to her Instagram and Twitter. “They found a replacement, Judge Faith. She’s good looking, and she’s smart, and she’s capable, and I think she’ll take ‘Divorce Court’ to another level.”

“Give her a chance,” Toler, whose “Divorce Court” episodes are still being burned off, implored.

She then wished Jenkins all the best, ending on a pun: “I have ‘faith’ in you.”

In Thursday’s judge-swap announcement to the media by distributor Fox, Toler was thanked for her service, but she did not have a quote in the press release.

Also Read: 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Return Scores Big Ratings Bumps From Last Year's Premiere (Exclusive)

Watch Toler’s video here:

Judge Faith Jenkins will first bang her gavel in “Divorce Court” this July.

12 Lowest-Rated Broadcast TV Shows of Summer 2019 (Photos)

  • lowest rated summer shows CBS/CBS/Fox
  • Blood and Treasure CBS
  • Love Island CBS
  • Love Island CBS
  • Paradise Hotel Fox
  • Spin the Wheel Fox
  • Instinct CBS
  • Family Food Fight ABC
  • What Would You Do ABC
  • First Responders Live Fox
  • NCIS: THE CASES THEY CANÕT FORGET CBS
  • Reef Break ABC
  • Fred Savage What Just Happened Fox
1 of 13

Perhaps that “Love Island” thing didn’t translate as well as CBS hoped

When the sun rises on Monday, Summer 2019 will officially be over. The hottest season of the year was one to forget for series like "Reef Break" and "First Responders Live" -- but neither of them were the lowest-rated show of the summer. TheWrap ranked the Big 4 broadcast networks' Bottom 12 summer series by their average 18-49 ratings, according to the "most current" data from Nielsen. Scroll through the gallery to see how they stacked up.

Also Read: Fall TV 2019: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Is Pop TV Getting Out of the Scripted TV Business?
JUSTIN CHAMBERS Alex Karev Greys Anatomy

Alex Karev’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Goodbye Grows 18% in TV Ratings
Nik Wallenda Volcano Live

Nik Wallenda Survived ‘Volcano Live’ But ABC Didn’t in Ratings Disaster
the dissident Jamal Khashoggi

Hollywood Shuns Jamal Khashoggi Doc ‘The Dissident’ Over Fear of Saudi Backlash, Insiders Say
faith jenkins lynn toler

Faith Jenkins Replaces Lynn Toler as ‘Divorce Court’ Judge

Why YouTube TV’s Deal With Sinclair Falls Short
female directors box office 2020

15% in 2020?!: Female Directors Show No Gains on This Year’s Studio Release Slates
masked singer nik wallenda volcano live

‘The Masked Singer’ Pushes Nik Wallenda’s ‘Volcano Live’ Off a Tightrope in TV Ratings

A New Comic Universe Takes Aim at Marvel and DC With Superheroes Born of a Pre-Coronavirus Epidemic
Bret and Martha Fox News

Fox News Wins Super Tuesday Ratings With 4.2 Million Primetime Viewers

Why Disney Tied the Knot Between FX and Hulu

Want
TO KEEP READING?...

Access exclusive member content
for only $1/day!

What you get:

  • in-depth coverage
  • award winning writers
  • exclusive video
  • vip access
  • thewrap magazine
join today
see subscription options Already a member? Sign in