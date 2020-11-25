Screen grab: Medical worker dances in Jukin Media pandemic video

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jukin Media

Jukin Media’s Jon Skogmo Breaks Down the Pandemic Boom in User Generated Video

by | November 25, 2020 @ 2:10 PM

“Certainly it’s been the year of the pandemic, but in my world it’s been the year of user generated content going to mainstream,” Skogmo says

Jon Skogmo, founder and co-CEO of Culver City-based Jukin Media, once described his company to the Wall Street Journal as “the Getty Images of viral videos.” Founded in 2009, Jukin provides an avenue for amateur video makers to go pro by licensing their content to media companies and advertisers.

The Jukin library contains more than 65,000 videos, including the infamous Pizza Rat dragging a slice down the steps of the New York subway. The collection also includes the original video of Dallas housewife Candace Payne, the “Chewbacca Mom” who laughs hysterically in her car while modeling a “Star Wars” mask of the winsome Wookiee. The video went viral in 2016 and garnered more than 170 million views on Facebook in its first year, launching Payne as a media celebrity.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

