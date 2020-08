‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner’s Got Surprisingly Good Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani Impressions (Video)

Oh baby, baby, how were we supposed to know how good Julia Garner was at impersonating pop stars?

On Monday’s “Tonight Show,” the “Ozark” star showed Jimmy Fallon her hidden talent by busting out surprisingly good impressions of Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani.

Garner, who was recently nominated for her supporting actress role on the Netflix drama, told the late-night host that she grew up doing voices with her mother, an Israeli sketch show star. Fallon asked Garner which celebrities she can mimic and that’s when she turned into Britney, which you can see happen at the 3:12 mark in the video above.

She doesn’t actually *say* anything as the “Baby One More Time” singer, so much as vocalize as her — but it’s still perfect.

“Oh my god, that’s it. Oh my gosh, you got the croak at the beginning. Oh my god,” Fallon said.

Next up was Gwen, which starts at the 3:39 stamp.

“And then you know, it goes into that and it’s, like, same family is Gwen Stefani… But Gwen Stefani is more like, she does this, ‘You and me, we used to be together. Every day forever, always.'”

Fallon was floored. “Your body turned into Gwen Stefani just now and your face! That was perfect!”

It really was.

