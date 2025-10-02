Julia Roberts Warns Stephen Colbert ‘You Won’t Last Past May’ After Monologue Shenanigans | Video

Julia Roberts warned Stephen Colbert that his “Late Show” won’t last past May if he keeps it up with his monologue shenanigans.

The moment happened when Colbert seemingly started queuing up a joke about Roberts related to scandalous tabloids when the “After the Hunt” star cut him off out of fear that his bit was actually real.

“Is this a set up? Is this a lie?” Roberts asks. “I’m so nervous right now.”

Concerned, Colbert grabs her hands and says, “Do you consider joke set up lies? ‘Stephen, would you please stop lying through your monologue?’”

That’s when Roberts pointed out how wild and unpredictable Colbert’s monologue was, which included a gag about a “sexy cow” on a fictional platform called “OnlyFarms.”

“Can we just talk about everything that happened before I got here?” Roberts asked.

Colbert cut in, admitting he had nothing to do with what production was cooking up behind the scenes for his monologue: “What do you mean? Sexy cow? Pornographic Greek urn?”

“Hey, I didn’t know what graphics [they were] going to put up,” Colbert added. “I was just as shocked as you are young lady.”

“I don’t think so,” Roberts said. “It’s your show! It’s your name!”

“Think of the shame I’ve brought on my family,” Colbert jokingly said.

“You won’t last past May,” Roberts inserted, which was likely a direct jokey jab at Colbert’s CBS cancelation that is set for May 2026.

And Colbert agreed that he likely won’t be as this desk very long if his silliness continues.

“Exactly!” Colbert said, who, by the end of it revealed that it was never a real tabloid scandal. “They are going to yank me at this pace!”

Check out the full moment in the video above.