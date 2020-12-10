Julia Roberts will star and executive produce an Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which is from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

The project is based on Laura Dave’s upcoming novel of the same name, which will be published by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021. It follows a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Hello Sunshine and 20th Television will serve as the studio on the project. “The Last Thing He Told Me” will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, along with Julia Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan through their Red Om Films banner as well as Laura Dave and Josh Singer.

Also Read: Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Acquires 'Making the Cut' Producer SKR Productions

Dave is adapting the project alongside co-creator Josh Singer.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” marks the latest collaboration between Apple and Hello Sunshine, and will join previously announced projects produced by Hello Sunshine for Apple TV+ including “Surface,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; “My Kind of Country,” the streaming service’s first competition series; “The Morning Show”; and “Truth Be Told,” starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.

The project will be Roberts’ second TV gig in the last two years. She starred on the first season of Amazon’s “Homecoming,” and served as an executive producer for the two seasons of the drama.