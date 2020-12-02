Julianna Margulies Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2

“The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies has joined the cast of Apple’s “The Morning Show” for the second season of the Emmy-winning series.

Margulies joins Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the cast and will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News.

She joins other new additions to “The Morning Show” cast, including the previously announced new series regulars Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor, as well as Hasan Minhaj, who is joining as a guest star. Returning for Season 2 are Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.

The new season is in production now and is produced by Media Res.

“The Morning Show” was nominated for eight Emmys and won one for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup. The show also snagged three Golden Globe nominations and earned Aniston a SAG Award for a lead actress.

Julianna Margulies is a Golden Globe winner and a three-time Emmy winner for her work on both “The Good Wife” and “ER.” She also appeared this year in “Billions” and “The Hot Zone,” and on the film side for “Three Christs” and “The Upside.” She will release her first literary project, “Sunshine Girl,” on May 4, 2021. She is repped by WME, Wolf-Kasteler Public Relations and Gendler & Kelly.

“The Morning Show” is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine, and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes. The series is developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer.

Variety first reported the news.