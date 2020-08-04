‘Julie and the Phantoms': Watch the Music Video for Cute Acoustic Track ‘Edge of Great’ (Video)
Series debuts in September
Margeaux Sippell | August 4, 2020 @ 10:48 AM
Last Updated: August 4, 2020 @ 10:57 AM
Netflix’s “Julie and the Phantoms” debuts in September, and Netflix dropped a music video for a cute acoustic track “Edge of Great” featuring the four stars Tuesday.
Premiering Sept. 10, the series stars Madison Reyes as highschooler Julie, who meets a trio of three ghostly musicians Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada who inspire her to start making music again.
Here is the synopsis:
High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.
Kenny Ortega (“High School Musical,” “Descendants”) serves as director and Paul Becker (“Descendants,” “Mirror Mirror”) serves as choreographer. Dan Cross and David Hoge (“The Thundermans,” “Pair of Kings”) serve as showrunners and executive producers, with executive producers George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment, as well as Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment. The series is based on the original Brazilian series “Julie e os Fantasmas” written by Paula Knudsen, Tiago Mello and Fabio Danesi.
