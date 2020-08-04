Netflix’s “Julie and the Phantoms” debuts in September, and Netflix dropped a music video for a cute acoustic track “Edge of Great” featuring the four stars Tuesday.

Premiering Sept. 10, the series stars Madison Reyes as highschooler Julie, who meets a trio of three ghostly musicians Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada who inspire her to start making music again.

Here is the synopsis:

High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

Sarah Paulson Starts Out as a Pleasant - but Peculiar - Nurse in Ryan Murphy's 'Ratched' Trailer (Video)

Kenny Ortega (“High School Musical,” “Descendants”) serves as director and Paul Becker (“Descendants,” “Mirror Mirror”) serves as choreographer. Dan Cross and David Hoge (“The Thundermans,” “Pair of Kings”) serve as showrunners and executive producers, with executive producers George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment, as well as Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment. The series is based on the original Brazilian series “Julie e os Fantasmas” written by Paula Knudsen, Tiago Mello and Fabio Danesi.

Meghan Markle, who turned 39 on Aug. 4, was an actress before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Earlier this year, the couple stepped back from their royal duties and are now seeking to become "fina... "A Lot Like Love" (2005) Markle literally played a "hot girl" in this romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher. Markle was seated next to Kutcher's character on a plane. And that was pretty much it. "CSI: NY" (2006) Before Meghan landed a series regular role, she had a small bit in this crime procedural, playing a maid who cleaned up for businessmen while dressed in lingerie. Spoiler alert: She didn't commit the ... CBS "Remember Me" (2010) One of Markle's first roles was a small part in this romantic drama starring Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin. Markle met her first husband, Trevor Engelson, when he was a producer on "Remember Me." The two divorced in 2013 after two years of marriage. Getty Images "Suits" (2011 - 2018): Meghan starred on this USA legal drama from its premiere as Rachel Zane, a paralegal who eventually goes to law school herself. USA "Horrible Bosses" (2011) Markle had a teeny, tiny bit in this raunchy comedy, but managed to steal a scene with Jason Sudeikis, who told her she was far too cute to be a FedEx girl. "You’ve got to be an actress or... New Line "Castle" (2012) Markle actually played a princess once. Well, kinda. The actress starred in an episode of this ABC drama as Sleeping Beauty, or a woman who is dressed up like her before she is almost murdered. Markle ... ABC "Dater’s Handbook" (2016) Yes, Markle has even done a Hallmark channel movie. She played Cass, a successful businesswoman who had some trouble finding love. But don't worry, she did after using a dating manual, an... Hallmark Markle told Vanity Fair that she met Prince Harry in July 2016 -- and the two first made an official joint public appearance at the Invictus Games in September 2017 in Toronto, a multi-sport event launched by H... Getty Images In November 2017, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement. Getty Images On May 19, 2018, Markle and Prince Harry wed in a star-studded ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. She holds the title Duchess of Sussex as well as Princess Henry of Wales (Henry is Harry's real ... Getty Images In May 2019, Markle took on a new role: mom. The Duchess welcomed son Archie on May 9. Getty Images In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties and splitting time in North America. The also plan on launching a new charitable endeavor. Getty Images Markle was reported to have signed a voiceover deal with Disney in January, which was later confirmed when Disney+ announced that the Duchess would narrate a nature film called "Elephant" for the nascent stream... Disneynature

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)