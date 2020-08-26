Madison Reyes Looks Like She’s ‘Seen a Ghost’ — and for Good Reason in ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Trailer (Video)

“High School Musical” director Kenny Ortega is going back to high school — and music — in upcoming Netflix series “Julie and the Phantoms.”

On Wednesday, the streaming service released the trailer for the upcoming Madison Reyes series, which Ortega will direct.

“Julie and the Phantoms” follows high schooler Julie (Reyes), who lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

In addition to Reyes and her backup phantoms, the streaming show also stars Booboo Stewart and Cheyenne Jackson.

Executive producers are Ortega, George Salinas, Paul Becker, Jaime Aymerich, Michel Tikhomiroff, Fabio Danesi and showrunners Dan Cross and Dave Hoge.

“Julie and the Phantoms” is based on the original Brazilian series, “Julie e os Fantasmas,” which was written by Danesi, Paula Knudsen and Tiago Mello.

Watch the trailer for “Julie and the Phantoms” via the video above.

And check out this killer tagline: “You only live once, but you can rock forever.”

In addition to the series, “Julie and the Phantoms” will release a soundtrack, a collaboration of Columbia Records and Netflix. Below is the full track list.

Now or Never Wake Up Bright This Band is Back (Reggie’s Jam) Wow Flying Solo I Got the Music The Other Side of Hollywood All Eyes On Me Finally Free Perfect Harmony Edge of Great Unsaid Emily You Got Nothing to Lose Stand Tall

Earlier this month, Netflix released a music video for the soundtrack’s first single, “Edge of Great.” Watch that here.

“Julie and the Phantoms” debuts on Netflix on Sept. 10, which is the same day the soundtrack will be released.