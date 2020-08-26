Go Pro Today

Madison Reyes Looks Like She’s ‘Seen a Ghost’ — and for Good Reason in ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Trailer (Video)

Kenny Ortega’s Netflix series has got the spirit — or really, three of them

August 26, 2020

“High School Musical” director Kenny Ortega is going back to high school — and music — in upcoming Netflix series “Julie and the Phantoms.”

On Wednesday, the streaming service released the trailer for the upcoming Madison Reyes series, which Ortega will direct.

“Julie and the Phantoms” follows high schooler Julie (Reyes), who lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

In addition to Reyes and her backup phantoms, the streaming show also stars Booboo Stewart and Cheyenne Jackson.

Executive producers are Ortega, George Salinas, Paul Becker, Jaime Aymerich, Michel Tikhomiroff, Fabio Danesi and showrunners Dan Cross and Dave Hoge.

“Julie and the Phantoms” is based on the original Brazilian series, “Julie e os Fantasmas,” which was written by Danesi, Paula Knudsen and Tiago Mello.

Watch the trailer for “Julie and the Phantoms” via the video above.

And check out this killer tagline: “You only live once, but you can rock forever.”

In addition to the series, “Julie and the Phantoms” will release a soundtrack, a collaboration of Columbia Records and Netflix. Below is the full track list.

  1. Now or Never
  2. Wake Up
  3. Bright
  4. This Band is Back (Reggie’s Jam)
  5. Wow
  6. Flying Solo
  7. I Got the Music
  8. The Other Side of Hollywood
  9. All Eyes On Me
  10. Finally Free
  11. Perfect Harmony
  12. Edge of Great
  13. Unsaid Emily
  14. You Got Nothing to Lose
  15. Stand Tall

Earlier this month, Netflix released a music video for the soundtrack’s first single, “Edge of Great.” Watch that here.

“Julie and the Phantoms” debuts on Netflix on Sept. 10, which is the same day the soundtrack will be released.

