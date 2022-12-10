June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

Film and television actress June Blair, best known for starring opposite her real-life husband David Nelson on “Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” has died. She was 90.

Blair died of natural causes on Monday in Sherman Oaks, California. Her death was confirmed by her niece Tracy Kristine Nelson in a Facebook post.

Blair was born in 1932 in San Francisco and became a ward of the State of California after she was abandoned by her parents as a toddler. Blair grew up with eight families.

She made her first onscreen appearance in 1956 on CBS’ “Our Miss Brooks.” A year later she became Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in January.

She married David Nelson in 1960 and after appearing as other characters on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” she was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson on the show’s third episode of Season 10 titled “The Newlyweds Get Settled.” Blair would go on to appear on 28 episodes and remain on the show through its 14th and final season in 1966.

Nelson and Blair divorced in 1975 and never she never remarried. Blair is survived by her two sons, Daniel and James, and her granddaughter.