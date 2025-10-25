June Lockhart, Golden Age Film Actress and Star of TV’s ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 100

Lockhart’s films included “She-Wolf of London,” “A Christmas Carol” and “Meet Me in St. Louis”

June Lockhart, the golden-age film actress and star of TV shows “Lassie” and “Lost in Space,” has died, according to several media reports. She was 100.

Lockhart died of natural causes on Thursday, Oct. 23, surrounded by family at her Santa Monica, Calif. home.

Lockhart played Ruth Martin, Timmy’s foster mother, on the long-running CBS series “Lassie,” after taking over the role from Cloris Leachman in 1958. She later played Dr. Maureen Robinson on the network’s “Lost in Space” from 1965 to 1968.

Before she became “America’s mom” on TV, Lockhart’s films included “She-Wolf of London,” “A Christmas Carol” and “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

Lockhart was a prolific actress on television for decades, with roles on “General Hostpital,” “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Petticoat Junction,” and dozens of guest appearances on popular shows like “Happy Days,” “Full House” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Her feature debut came in 1939, when she starred in “A Christmas Carol” alongside her parents Gene and Kathleen Lockhart,” playing Belinda Cratchit as a young teen. That led to more roles in both film and TV, including several classic Western shows like “Gunsmoke,” “Wagon Train” and “Rawhide.”

For her “Lassie” role, Lockhart was nominated for a Best Actress in a Leading Role Emmy Award, and won a Newcomer Special Tony in 1948 for her role in “For Love or Money.”

Lockhart is survived by her daughter, June Elizabeth, and her granddaughter Christianna.

