Juneteenth as Paid Holiday and Other Concrete Steps Entertainment and Media Companies Are Taking to Improve Diversity

UTA, Endeavor, and A3 all announced plans to observe the date that marks the end of slavery

| June 12, 2020 @ 5:32 PM
Hollywood juneteenth

Multiple Hollywood talent agencies announced on Friday they will be observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday, commemorating the date slavery ended in the United States.

United Talent Agency (UTA) will shut down its U.S. offices and will recognize the holiday annually. The agency plans to announce other initiatives in the coming weeks to aimed towards building a more inclusive company culture.

Endeavor also announced that it will make Juneteenth an official holiday for its staffers in the U.S., effective this year.

A3 will be officially closing its offices on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth, also making it a paid holiday for staffers. The announcement was made to staffers on a company-wide Zoom call on Friday. Additionally, A3 also announced it has formed a new Inclusion, Diversity, Equality and Awareness (IDEA) Committee. The purpose of the IDEA committee, the company says, is “to create an atmosphere of sensitivity and inclusion, promote diversity, foster equity, build social and racial awareness, and put forth action items we can take individually and as a company. “

The New York Times also announced on Friday that it will be observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday this year. A number of other companies — including Vox Media, Twitter, Nike and the NFL — are now recognizing the holiday for their employees. Postmates founder and CEO Bastian Lehmann said his company would be celebrating Juneteenth “permanently,” and “not just in response to the moment.”

Juneteenth, also referred to as Freedom Day, commemorates the abolition of slavery on June 19, 1865.

