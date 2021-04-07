“Jungle” Jack Hanna, 74, has been diagnosed with dementia, his family revealed in a letter to the public. Hanna’s family believes the former zookeeper, a favorite late-night guest of Johnny Carson and David Letterman’s, has Alzheimer’s disease.

“His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated,” the family wrote. “Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him.”

“While Dad’s health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through,” the letter continued. “And yes — he still wears his khakis at home.”

“To keep everyone safe in light of COVID-19 restrictions, we are asking for privacy, which is ironic given Dad’s love of interacting with people,” the note concluded. “We are grateful that the many hearts he’s touched over the years are with him during this journey, which gives us strength.”

Hanna is the man credited with making the Columbus Zoo a world-class attraction. In addition to guesting on every talk show you can imagine, Hanna also had his own TV series, “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild” (2007-2020) and “Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown” (2011-2020).

Read “A Letter from the Hanna Family” in its entirety below.

