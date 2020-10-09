‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix – Watch the Teaser (Video)

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Friday.

Watch a teaser for the second season, coming in 2021, above.

Per Netflix, “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive. Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Aaron Hammersley (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Also Read: 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Is Open for Business in New Trailer for Netflix Animated Series (Video)

Season 2 of “Camp Cretaceous” “will find the stranded campers struggling to survive on Isla Nublar as the series charges forward beyond the events of the ‘Jurassic World’ film.”

More to come…