‘Justice League’ Investigation: WarnerMedia Defends Execs Against Latest Ray Fisher Accusations

DC Films President Walter Hamada “did nothing that impeded or interfered” with a WarnerMedia investigation into potential misconduct on the set of “Justice League” in 2017, according to a statement from investigator Judge Katherine B. Forrest on Saturday.

“I am disappointed by continued public statements made suggesting that Walter Hamada in any way interfered with the ‘Justice League’ investigation. He did not,” Judge Forrest said. “I interviewed him extensively on more than one occasion and specifically interviewed him concerning his very limited interaction with Mr. Fisher. I found Mr. Hamada credible and forthcoming. I concluded that he did nothing that impeded or interfered with the investigation. To the contrary, the information that he provided was useful and advanced the investigation.”

Forrest’s statement came soon after Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, skewered Hamada and Warner Bros. on Saturday morning. “Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destory a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press? But hey, Black Superman…” he said, referring to the Friday announcement Ta-Nahesi Coates will be writing a new “Superman” flick for DC/WB.

Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press? But hey, Black Superman… A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 27, 2021

WarnerMedia’s investigation started last November after Fisher publicly accused “Justice League” director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on set. Fisher said Whedon’s behavior was enabled by then-DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns and by Jon Berg, former co-president of production at Warner. Berg left the company in December 2017 as part of a “restructuring,” while Johns stepped down seven months later. He began to criticize Hamada in September.

WarnerMedia launched an investigation into Fisher’s claims in mid-August, a move initially celebrated by Fisher. But on Sept. 4, he criticized the company on Twitter, saying, “After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not.” WarnerMedia concluded its investigation in December, saying “remedial action” was taken, but declined to clarify what that means.

On Saturday, WarnerMedia defended Hamada in a statement shared with TheWrap.

“Once again there are false statements being made about our executives and our company surrounding the recent Justice League investigation,” the company said. “As we have stated before, an extensive and thorough third-party investigation was conducted. Our executives, including Walter Hamada, fully cooperated, no evidence was found of any interference whatsoever, and Warner Bros. did not lie in the press. It’s time to stop saying otherwise and move forward productively.”