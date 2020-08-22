The first trailer for Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League,” AKA the “Snyder Cut,” has just dropped its first trailer during its DC Fandome panel. Check out the embed above.

A dreamy, slow motion look at filmed footage and concept art, the trailer really rams home the threat facing Earth by invasion from the planet Apokalips — we think, anyway. Who knows what changes are coming to the film as Snyder does everything he can to purge Joss Whedon’s footage from the film.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Zack Snyder movie without what appears to be the only record he owns, “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. We kid, we kid, but he really does love that song, which people who aren’t music snobs will remember was the bizarre (and, we’ll admit a little too obvious) choice for the sex scene between Nite Owl and Silk Spectre II in “Watchmen.” He also LOVES Leonard Cohen, which is why we’re pretty sure that cover of “Everybody Knows” in “Justice League” was one of the things Zack Snyder filmed that remained in the version that actually made it to theaters.

As for the panel, it was mostly the stars of the film relaying fan questions to Zack Snyder. One of them, relayed by Ray Fisher, asked what characters Snyder looks forward to further developing in his version of the film. Snyder said it was Fisher’s Cyborg,” who Snyder called “the heart of the movie,” adding that he’s “excited for fans to see just how that is realized on camera.”

He also confirmed what was previously reported, that the film will be presented episodically in four parts.

As everyone knows, “Justice League” underwent a lot of changes during its production. Snyder exited the movie during post-production citing the recent death of his daughter, and “Avengers” director Joss Whedon was brought in to “finish” the film in time for its planned release date, which was never rescheduled. Though in reality he oversaw extensive reshoots that went on for so long that Henry Cavill had to shoot a bunch of scenes as Superman with a mustache that he grew for another movie.

After that version of “Justice League” was panned by critics and made an underwhelming (for a movie this big) $657 million at the box office, some fans coalesced around the campaign called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Leading, of course, to WB’s decision earlier this year to bring Snyder back to put together something they’re calling “The Snyder Cut” for release next year on HBO Max.

What that film will look like is anyone’s guess. The official story is that there was never an actual “Snyder Cut” that could be released, though there was enough footage that one could be created. Snyder is getting around $30 million to do whatever he needs to do, which includes touched up special effects and possibly some very limited reshoots.