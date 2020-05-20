It is finally happening. Zack Snyder’s cut of 2017’s “Justice League,” popularly referred to as “the Snyder Cut,” apparently exists and will finally see the light of day on HBO Max in 2021.

Snyder made the announcement on his Vero account on Wednesday morning, during a virtual “Man of Steel” watch party.

“Justice League” is a movie that underwent a lot of changes during its production — credited director Zack Snyder exited the movie early during production and Joss Whedon oversaw reshoots that went on for so long that Henry Cavill had to shoot a bunch of scenes as Superman with a mustache that he grew for another movie.

Justice League wasn’t a flop exactly but it was panned by critics and made an underwhelming (for a movie this big) $657 million at the box office. Fans meanwhile were disappointed that the film’s running time clocked in under two hours, entire plotlines (some of which were previewed in early trailers) appeared to have been cut, and well, we mentioned that mustache, right?

After it left theaters, fans online started calling on Warner Bros. to release a cut closer to Snyder’s vision, and the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement has flared up again and again over last three years. There was even a somewhat absurd Change.org petition looking to fund the Snyder cut of the film garnered over 179,000 signatures.

By the looks of it, all that effort paid off.

Heroic Hollywood first reported the news.