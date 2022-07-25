Sony has bolstered security for the Chicago set of “Justified: City Primeval,” hiring an ex-military team comprising Navy SEALs and Army Rangers after a car shootout last week that broke through the production’s filming barricade, the studio confirmed Monday.

On Wednesday, news broke that production on the limited series starring Timothy Olyphant was paused when two vehicles crashed onto set as their drivers exchanged fire. A local report from the Chicago Journal now states that four cars were involved in the incident, which later drove through nearby neighborhoods and fired approximately 30 shots. No injuries related to the matter have been reported.

The ex-military team — led by a trained hostage negotiator who provides global security details — will work alongside the production’s security and the Chicago Police Department to ensure safety of locales ahead of filming.

As an additional cautionary measure, shuttles were made available for local crew members who didn’t feel comfortable driving onto set, in addition to preexisting transportation accommodations for workers who had traveled from Los Angeles.

The sequel to FX’s Western crime drama “Justified,” “City Primeval” sees Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Inspired by the Elmore Leonard book “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” the eight-episode series follows Givens eight years after he left Kentucky to settle in Miami for his daughter. There are just a few more weeks of filming left.

Dick Wolf’s “Chicago Med” also reported bullets going through a fence and hitting a trailer that same day, Deadline reported, though details are not available pending an ongoing CPD investigation. No one was injured in that incident, which was not believed to be related.