Justin Hartley’s ‘The Never Game’ Pilot Picked Up at CBS

The Justin Hartley-led pilot “The Never Game” has landed at CBS, the broadcast network revealed Thursday as part of its virtual presentation during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver, the potential series, which has a pilot production commitment from the network, follows “This Is Us” star Hartley as “lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a ‘reward seeker,’ using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family,” per CBS’s official description for the project.

Hartley is best known for playing Kevin Pearson on NBC’s smash-hit family drama “This Is Us,” which is now entering its final season. He will executive produce “The Never Game” alongside “This Is Us” executive producer Ken Olin, who is set to direct the pilot. Michael Coone is writing the script and will also executive produce.

Per CBS, additional casting for the pilot will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The Never Game” hails from 20th Television, the studio behind “This Is Us.”

“I couldn’t be happier that ‘The Never Game’ is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” Hartley said. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

Hartley currently stars on NBC’s critically acclaimed series “This Is Us,” which will debut its sixth and final season this winter. He has earned multiple Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the role, and he and his castmates won back-to-back SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in both 2018 and 2019.