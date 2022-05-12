Surprise! Justin Timberlake made an appearance in the latest episode of “Candy” alongside his wife, Jessica Biel.

The “Man of the Woods” singer popped up in Episode 4 as Steve “Diffy” Deffibaugh, one of the sheriff’s deputies investigating the murder at the center of the story. Biel, as we know, plays Candy Montgomery, picture-perfect housewife who killed her best friend, Betty Gore, in 1980.

Timberlake and Biel share several scenes together, and he’s expected to return for Episode 5.

This is the first time that Timberlake and Biel have acted together. In fact, it’s one of very few forays into television for Timberlake, who primarily has acted in films up until now. His filmography includes “The Social Network,” “Bad Teacher,” and “Friends with Benefits.”

Biel recently appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where she slyly avoided a question about working on screen with her husband. “We want to play adversaries,” she teased.

“Candy” premiered Monday on Hulu. Subsequent episodes have been released daily as a five-night event, leading up to the finale on Friday.

Per the Hulu synopsis: “Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions — but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.”

In addition to Biel and Timberlake, the series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.