Justine Bateman Blasts ‘Woke Mob Mentality’ and Celebrates Kamala Harris’ Loss: ‘It Got Really Insane’

Justine Bateman celebrated the night Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election.

In an interview with The Irish Times published April 27, Bateman decried the “woke mob mentality” in Los Angeles and explained, “To me, the American spirit is: come over here and live your life however you like as long as that doesn’t impinge on my right to do the same. Don’t get in my face and start telling me how I am supposed to behave or relate to other people.”

The wide-ranging interview also covered Bateman’s thoughts on cosmetic surgery. She published a short story collection about aging and cosmetic surgery in 2022. “Face: One Square Foot of Skin” was a hit with people all over the world, many of whom reached out with an intensity that surprised her. “I knew it would strike a chord with some people. But it was immediate and huge,” she explained.

“I got over a thousand DMs from women – and some men – and the feeling was: relief,” she continued. “Under this accusation that their faces were broken and had to be fixed for so long, and you don’t realise how much you were holding it in your body.”

Bateman added that the book may even have a larger cultural impact and likened it to the political dynamics at play in the United States in 2025. “The conversation had moved to: which procedures should you get? You know? It was a fait accompli. And I felt it was insane. So, people are saying perhaps that book was a tipping point – just like this election was a tipping point for the woke mob mentality momentum. Perhaps my book changed that ‘your face is broken’ momentum.”

That “woke mob mentality” has made life in Los Angeles different, she also said.

“Up until eight years ago, it had that: ‘hey man, you do you’ attitude. It can be annoying but that was LA. And then we had the invasion of the hall monitors and the party-poopers and the finger pointing and people telling you what to do,” she said.

Most film business takes place via Zoom now, something she ascribed to “woke” culture as well. “The parties that used to take place weren’t just for fun. You could talk about films and you were in this pot of truly gifted artists. And studio executives. And producers. And marketing gurus. Now, that has completely shrunken down to some private clubs.”

“I don’t like politics or politicians, generally speaking. I was so glad that enough people were like: we are done with this. It got really insane and I kept thinking a senator or world leader or someone will say: enough,” Bateman said of her political position. “To me, the American spirit is: come over here and live your life however you like as long as that doesn’t impinge on my right to do the same. Don’t get in my face and start telling me how I am supposed to behave or relate to other people.”

You can read the interview at The Irish Times.