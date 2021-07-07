Juvenile Reboots ‘Back That Thang Up’ for Vaccine Campaign as ‘Vax That Thang Up’ (Video)

Juvenile’s hit 1999 song “Back That Thang Up” has gotten an update to better fit the sensibilities of the current generation as “Vax That Thang Up,” masterminded by the dating app BLK to persuade more people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Juvenile reunited with fellow Cash Money artist Mannie Fresh, who collaborated with him on the initial song. No Limit’s Mia X replaced Lil Wayne on the project, making this the instance that Cash Money and No Limit have worked together.

“Vax That Thang Up” is also accompanied by a music video that is considerably faithful to the original, albeit sanitized for the benefit of a more general audience. Of course, the lyrics are updated to encourage listeners to get themselves vaccinated, lest they miss out on more enjoyable activities: “Girl you look good once you vax that thang up/You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” Juvenile said in a statement. “We don’t know what we’re facing right now, but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

