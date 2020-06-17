Yohan, K-Pop Star of Boy Band TST, Dies at 28

No cause of death has been announced

| June 17, 2020 @ 4:53 PM
Yohan

YouTube: Top Secret TST Official

K-pop star Yohan, whose real name is Kim Jeong-hwan, of the boy band TST died Tuesday the age of 28.

“We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning.” TST’s record label KJ Entertainment said in a statement provided to The Guardian.

The cause of death has not been announced.

Also Read: Sulli, Korean Pop Star and Actress, Dies at 25

Yohan started his career in the K-pop scene with the group NOM (No Other Man) in 2013 and joined TST in 2017. The six-piece group reached the South Korean Top 30 with their Eps “Time’s Up” and “Wake Up.” Their greatest hits include “Paradise,” “Mind Control” and “Wake Up.” The group’s latest single, “Countdown,” was released in January.

Yohan is not the only young K-pop star to have died in recent years. In 2017, Jonghyun, also known as Kim Jong-hyun, a member of the K-pop group SHINee, died at age 27. In October 2019, Sulli, a member of the seminal girl group f(x), died at the age of 25. And in 2019, Goo Hara, the Korean pop singer best known for her work in the K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead in her home in Seoul at the age of 28.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty
  • little richard Getty
  • jerry stiller
  • Phyllis George
  • Fred Willard
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer
1 of 63

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE