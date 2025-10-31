CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Trump, GOP Over Epstein Inaction After Andrew Loses Royal Titles | Video

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out President Donald Trump and the GOP’s safeguarding of government files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in light of the U.K.’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles and amenities, saying it’s reflective of how “the public frustration” over “a lack of accountability” hasn’t gone away.

Collins walked through the news from the U.K.’s Buckingham Palace on Thursday, which revealed that Andrew would lose his “Prince” title and have to move out of Royal Lodge, his long-term home. The announcement came days after a book by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her after being connected by Epstein, was released. Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year.

“While Andrew, as he’s now known, faces his comeuppance, not a single powerful man in Epstein’s once-wide circle of friends has faced justice, here in the United States,” the anchor said.

Collins also implicated House Speaker Mike Johnson, saying he has chosen to keep the government shut down, in effect preventing the release of the long-fabled “Epstein files.”

The family of Virginia Giuffre, Sky and Amanda Roberts, say Prince Andrew being stripped of his title is vindication for their sister.



"It's been a really joyous and happy and sad day because she should be here, she should be having this interview with you," her brother says. pic.twitter.com/r2qQitCChk — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 31, 2025

“In the House of Representatives, a bipartisan move to force a vote on the release of the U.S. government’s files on Epstein has been blocked for more than a month, with Speaker Johnson keeping the place shut down,” she noted. “President Trump, whose own friendship with Epstein reemerged after his administration’s failure to produce the Epstein bombshells they promised, has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the allegations.”

Trump has faced a score of allegations — and reporting — regarding his friendship with the late sex offender, who died by suicide in 2019. The Wall Street Journal reported on a lewd note Trump supposedly wrote for Epstein’s 50th birthday party in 2003, prompting Trump to sue the paper and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for $10 billion in July.

Collins also interviewed Giuffre’s family about the U.K.’s decision, which you can see in full above.