Go Pro Today

Kaitlyn Bristowe Balks at Carrie Ann Inaba’s ‘DWTS’ Criticism: ‘My Soul Was Crushed’

Inaba said Bristowe seemed like she “gave up” during her latest performance

| October 27, 2020 @ 11:43 AM Last Updated: October 27, 2020 @ 11:48 AM
Kaitlyn Bristowe Balks at Carrie Ann Inaba's 'DWTS' Criticism: 'My Soul Was Crushed'

Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe had a hard pill to swallow on Monday night’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The former “Bachelorette” star received a long score this week, and she was not too happy about the harsh criticism she received from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Lamenting that her “soul was crushed,” Bristowe said she wasn’t alone in feeling taken aback by Inaba’s comments.

Also Read: 'DWTS' Alum Sean Spicer Roasted Over Biden Joke: 'Dude, We Saw You Dance'

“I’m starting to believe that it wasn’t just me. I came off and so many people were like, ‘What? I don’t remember that,'” Bristowe told People. “So people aren’t just sugarcoating it for me, because I want the feedback. I want to know if that’s what people saw. But to hear her say that, my soul was crushed, because I feel like this was one of the dances where I went out there and was like, ‘I’m going to hit this so hard and I’m not giving up.’ “

She added: “To hear that, I felt so defeated after. That was my all. I know I could have done better in some places but I don’t feel like I ever gave up.”

During her critique, Inaba said: “It felt like at moments you gave up. You had a moment of chaos there and I saw it in your eyes, and I felt like your spirit dropped.”

Also Read: Tyra Banks Blasts Claims That She Banned 'Real Housewives' From 'Dancing With the Stars'

But despite Bristowe’s complaints, she’ll go on to dance another week on the ABC series. “Cheer” star Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were the ones who got eliminated last night.

Aldama told ET that she and Chmerkovskiy are “grateful to have been part of the competition” and that Val has taught her “way more than just dance.”

65 Biggest 'This Is Us' Tearjerker Moments - So Far (Photos)

  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • Jack and Rebecca This Is Us NBC
  • Kate Toby This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • Kevin and Sophie This Is Us NBC
  • Kevin This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This Is Us NBC
  • This is Us NBC
  • This Is Us Jack Pearson NBC
  • Deja This Is US NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 2 NBC
  • Tess This Is Us NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 Blake Stadnik NBC
  • This Is Us Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 Sterling K Brown Randall NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • NBC
  • NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
  • This Is Us Sterling K Brown Randall Pamela Adlon NBC
  • This Is Us - Season 4 NBC
1 of 66

Deaths, births, slow-cookers — where does it end?!?

Heading into the fifth season of "This Is Us," the only thing Pearson-family fans can rely on more than the fact that they're sure to get at least one twist or turn when they tune in each week is that they are definitely going to shed at least one -- and usually more -- tear per episode. Ahead of the NBC family drama's Season 5 premiere Tuesday, TheWrap has rounded up the show's biggest tearjerker moments -- both good and bad -- so far. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

Also Read: ‘This Is Us’ Recap: Here’s Where We Left Off Ahead of Season 5

View In Gallery

Related Content