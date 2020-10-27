Kaitlyn Bristowe Balks at Carrie Ann Inaba’s ‘DWTS’ Criticism: ‘My Soul Was Crushed’

Kaitlyn Bristowe had a hard pill to swallow on Monday night’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The former “Bachelorette” star received a long score this week, and she was not too happy about the harsh criticism she received from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Lamenting that her “soul was crushed,” Bristowe said she wasn’t alone in feeling taken aback by Inaba’s comments.

“I’m starting to believe that it wasn’t just me. I came off and so many people were like, ‘What? I don’t remember that,'” Bristowe told People. “So people aren’t just sugarcoating it for me, because I want the feedback. I want to know if that’s what people saw. But to hear her say that, my soul was crushed, because I feel like this was one of the dances where I went out there and was like, ‘I’m going to hit this so hard and I’m not giving up.’ “

She added: “To hear that, I felt so defeated after. That was my all. I know I could have done better in some places but I don’t feel like I ever gave up.”

During her critique, Inaba said: “It felt like at moments you gave up. You had a moment of chaos there and I saw it in your eyes, and I felt like your spirit dropped.”

But despite Bristowe’s complaints, she’ll go on to dance another week on the ABC series. “Cheer” star Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were the ones who got eliminated last night.

Aldama told ET that she and Chmerkovskiy are “grateful to have been part of the competition” and that Val has taught her “way more than just dance.”