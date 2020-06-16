Kaitlyn Bristowe Joins ‘DWTS’ After Accusing ‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss of Barring Her From Dance Show
Former “Bachelorette” to join Season 29
Margeaux Sippell | June 16, 2020 @ 7:38 AM
Last Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 7:46 AM
Kaitlyn Bristowe is finally getting her shot at the Mirrorball trophy.
The former star of “The Bachelorette” was offered a spot on the next season of the dance competition series “Dancing With the Stars” during a conversation with Chris Harrison last night on “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever!”
Harrison teased Bristowe before he asked the question, telling her, “your life is about to change.”
This may be the “Bachelor” franchise’s way of extending an olive branch to Bristowe, after creator Mike Fleiss allegedly barred her from going on the dance show in 2015.
In a 2017 tweet, Bristowe replied to a fan asking why she’d never gone on the dance show, saying: “Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn’t allowed. He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”
Fleiss soon tweeted a response saying that Bristowe “has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!,” to which she gave a sarcastic reply.
“Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago,” she said. “I wonder what changed your mind?”
Now, her time has finally come. Best of luck to Bristowe when she dons her dancing shoes next season.
26 Juiciest 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Moments of All Time (Photos)
In honor of the premiere of the newest music-based spinoff in this iconic franchise, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," let's take a look back at the 24 most dramatic moments of the past 17 years of "Bachelor" history, in order from oldest to newest. From Colton Underwood jumping the fence last season to to Peter's mom Barb dissing Madison on "After the Final Rose," here are some of the juiciest "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" moments in history.
ABC
Jesse Palmer Forgets Karen Lindsay's Name
Former NFL player Jesse Palmer accidentally called the wrong name during his season in 2004. In a hilariously panicked moment, he pulled Chris Harrison aside to tell him that he had forgotten Karen's name and had called Katie [Gehart] instead. "I froze and forgot," he told a bemused Harrison. "We gotta do that again." Katie got to stay another week for her troubles.
ABC
Trista Rehn Reveals Some Intimate Details in the Fantasy Suite
The first ever Bachelorette, Trista Rehn, now Trista Sutter, revealed to her date in the fantasy suite that she'd "never had an orgasm during real intercourse."
ABC
Brad Womack Walks Away Empty-Handed
On his first season as the Bachelor, Womack famously decided that neither of his final two women were right for him in the end. In an unprecedented moment in "Bachelor" franchise history, no winner was chosen. But Womack would get another chance in 2011.
ABC
Jason Mesnick Pulls a Switcheroo
Season 13 Bachelor Jason Mesnick initially chose Melissa Rycroft, but on "After the Rose," he decided that he just couldn't forget about Molly Malaney, who remains his wife to this day. He broke up with Melissa right there on TV, and she was not amused.
ABC
Rozlyn Papa Is Accused of Having an Affair With a Staffer
On Jake Pavelka's season, Rozlyn Papa was accused of having an affair with someone who works on the show. Chris Harrison had to awkwardly ask her to pack her bags and leave.
ABC
Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi Go Off On Each Other
After breaking off their engagement, Jake accused Vienna of selling him out to the tabloids. Vienna called Jake a "fame whore" and accused him of being emotionally abusive in their relationship. Chris Harrison, as always, bared witness to it all.
ABC
Brad Womack Ends Engagement to Emily Maynard
Womack got a second chance to be the Bachelor on Season 15, which ended in him choosing Emily Maynard. But soon after, the couple called it quits and ended their engagement. Maynard went on to become the next Bachelorette.
ABC
Courtney Robertson and Ben Flajnik Go Skinny Dipping
Famed reality-villain Courtney Robertson surprised Season 16 Bachelor Ben Flajnik with a proposition to take advantage of their time in Puerto Rico and go skinny dipping. He said "why not" -- and later chose Courtney as his final pick. They ended up breaking off their engagement a few months later, and she released a book called "I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain."
ABC
Lindsay Yenter Takes Off Her Heels
Yenter made it to the final two on Sean Lowe's season, but she got sent home in the final hour. In a snap decision that many Bachelor fans found relatable, Yenter famously took off her Badgley Mischka heels and walked back to the car barefoot. Lowe ended up marrying Catherine Giudici, and the pair just welcome their third child in Dec. 2019.
ABC
Brooks Forester Tells Desiree Hartsock He Doesn't Love Her
In a strange turn of events, a contestant dumped the Bachelorette instead of the other way around. Brooks Forester told Desiree Hartsock that he just wasn't feeling it shortly before she had planned to tell him she loved him. She went on to marry Chris Seigfried.
ABC
Andi Dorfman Calls Juan Pablo an A--Hole
"There's a difference between being honest and being an a--hole," the Season 10 Bachelorette told this contestant, who wouldn't stop saying "It's okay" in very serious situations. Newsflash, Juan Pablo -- it's NOT okay.
ABC
Nick Viall Gets Rejected a Second Time
Though Viall would go on to have his own season of "The Bachelor," but to get there, he had to go through two seasons of coming in first runner-up on "The Bachelorette." First he got rejected by Andi Dorfman, and then Kaitlyn Bristowe. We're sorry to report that things didn't last with the winner of his season of "The Bachelor," Vanessa Grimaldi, either.
ABC
Corinne Reveals She Has a Nanny
Corinne Olympios, a contestant on Nick Viall's season, revealed that she has a nanny who makes her bed, washes her clothes, and makes her cheese pasta.
ABC
Arie Luyendyk Ends His Engagement With Becca Kufrin
Season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. chose Becca K. as his bride-to-be in his season finale, but just weeks later, he realized he'd made the wrong choice. He broke up with Becca in a tear-filled special that was all caught on camera by ABC. Arie went on to marry his first runner-up, Lauren Burnham, with whom he now has a daughter. Watch their dramatic wedding video here. And don't worry, Becca ended up finding love as the Season 14 Bachelorette.
ABC
All the Things Chad Johnson Did
From punching a door to ripping another contestant's shirt to aggressively eating a sweet potato, Chad was drama from start to finish on JoJo Fletcher's season.
ABC
Rachel Lindsay and Peter Kraus Breakup
In a particularly heartbreaking moment to watch, Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay broke up with Peter Kraus because he said he wasn't ready to propose to her the next day. She went on to marry Bryan Abasolo.
ABC
Colton Underwood Jumps the Fence
After Cassie Randolph leaves, Season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood rips off his mic and jumps a fence out of frustration, fleeing Chris Harrison and the producers as they call his name. He later breaks up with the other two remaining contestants, Tayshia and Hannah, and gets Cassie back. The couple are still together, though not engaged.
ABC
Hannah Brown Tells Off Luke Parker
Though this would not be the last we saw of Luke P. on Hannah B.'s season, this was the defining moment between Alabama Hannah and the 5'8" villain. After he tells her that he would leave if he she had slept with any of the other contestants, Hannah tells him, "I have had sex. And Jesus still loves me."
ABC
Hannah Brown Ends Engagement With Jed Wyatt
In a shocking turn of events, after wrapping production on her season of "The Bachelorette" with a proposal from Jed Wyatt, a People Magazine story revealed that he had a secret girlfriend who he had promised to come back to after the show. Hannah confronted Jed, who had little justification for his actions, and she ended their engagement.
ABC
Hannah Brown and Peter Weber Come Clean About the Windmill
During the "After the Rose" special Hannah sat down with her third runner-up, Peter, and revealed to all -- including Peter's mom and dad -- that they didn't just have sex twice in that famous windmill... it was actually four times.
ABC
Hannah Brown Returns
Last season's Bachelorette, who you may remember breaking the current Bachelor's heart into a million little pieces when she sent him home last summer, crashed the mansion at the start of her old flame's season and very nearly re-joined the house before thinking better of it. But is Peter really over her? It's doubtful.
ABC
#ChampagneGate
Hannah Ann opened a bottle of champagne that Kelsey was saving for a special moment with Peter. It blew up into a "finasco" that few will soon forget. Luckily, Kelsey got herself a new bottle and some alone time with Pete after all... except that it exploded in her face. Peter was very confused as to what was going on the entire time, as usual.
ABC
Alayah Gets Sent Home... Again
Has anyone's head stopped spinning from all of this Alayah drama? First, she's accused of being fake for the camera. Then, after much pot-stirring is done by all involved, she is sent home, only to later show up uninvited to a group date to settle the score. Peter, ever the marshmallow in the face of a crying woman, brings her back. But the other women of the house aren't having it. So, he sends Alayah home crying once again. Hopefully, it's for good this time.
ABC
Tammy Yells at People
This woman is one of the purest villains this franchise has seen in a while. From the way things are framed -- and let's remember, this is a reality show with producers who are paid to create drama -- Tammy lives for sabotage and to make other girls cry. First, she came for Kelsey, then she came for Sydney, and then she came for poor Mykenna. And then, in a rare moment of deciding NOT to reward drama for once, Peter sent Tammy home.
ABC
Hannah Ann Tells Off Peter, Her New Ex-Fiance
Though they left Australia a happily engaged couple, Peter broke off their engagement a month later. Hannah Ann, who had been a soft-spoken southern bell for the majority of the season, gave him a piece of her mind in footage aired on "After the Final Rose" -- "You betrayed me, and you know it."
ABC
Barb Gives Madison a Piece of Her Mind
Peter's mother, Barb, knew that he and Madison were doomed from the start. When the pair declared they intended to continue dating on "After the Final Rose," Barb told them to their faces: "Everyone that knows him knows it's not gonna work."
ABC
Tune in Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC for the premiere of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart."
ABC
