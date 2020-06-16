Kaitlyn Bristowe is finally getting her shot at the Mirrorball trophy.

The former star of “The Bachelorette” was offered a spot on the next season of the dance competition series “Dancing With the Stars” during a conversation with Chris Harrison last night on “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever!”

Harrison teased Bristowe before he asked the question, telling her, “your life is about to change.”

“Are you serious? Play it cool Kaitlyn, play it cool!” she said. “Chris! I’m shaking. Oh my gosh. Chris, I’m going to cry.”

“I feel like this is back to the moment where you told me I was the Bachelorette,” she added. “That is the last thing in the world I thought you were going to say.”

She accepted the offer, following in the footsteps of last season’s “Bachelorette,” Hannah Brown, who won Season 28 of the dance competition series.

This may be the “Bachelor” franchise’s way of extending an olive branch to Bristowe, after creator Mike Fleiss allegedly barred her from going on the dance show in 2015.

In a 2017 tweet, Bristowe replied to a fan asking why she’d never gone on the dance show, saying: “Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn’t allowed. He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”

Fleiss soon tweeted a response saying that Bristowe “has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!,” to which she gave a sarcastic reply.

“Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago,” she said. “I wonder what changed your mind?”

Now, her time has finally come. Best of luck to Bristowe when she dons her dancing shoes next season.

She's been ready ✨ Watch @kaitlynbristowe take the stage during this season of #DWTS! pic.twitter.com/bzxjalNpaG — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) June 16, 2020