Kaitlyn Bristowe Joins ‘DWTS’ After Accusing ‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss of Barring Her From Dance Show

Former “Bachelorette” to join Season 29

| June 16, 2020 @ 7:38 AM Last Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 7:46 AM
Kaitlyn Bristowe

Getty

Kaitlyn Bristowe is finally getting her shot at the Mirrorball trophy.

The former star of “The Bachelorette” was offered a spot on the next season of the dance competition series “Dancing With the Stars” during a conversation with Chris Harrison last night on “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever!”

Harrison teased Bristowe before he asked the question, telling her, “your life is about to change.”

Also Read: Everything You Need to Know About Matt James, The First Black 'Bachelor'

“Are you serious? Play it cool Kaitlyn, play it cool!” she said. “Chris! I’m shaking. Oh my gosh. Chris, I’m going to cry.”

“I feel like this is back to the moment where you told me I was the Bachelorette,” she added. “That is the last thing in the world I thought you were going to say.”

She accepted the offer, following in the footsteps of last season’s “Bachelorette,” Hannah Brown, who won Season 28 of the dance competition series.

Also Read: 'The Bachelor' Casts Matt James, First Black Male Lead in Franchise History

This may be the “Bachelor” franchise’s way of extending an olive branch to Bristowe, after creator Mike Fleiss allegedly barred her from going on the dance show in 2015.

In a 2017 tweet, Bristowe replied to a fan asking why she’d never gone on the dance show, saying: “Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn’t allowed. He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”

Fleiss soon tweeted a response saying that Bristowe “has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!,” to which she gave a sarcastic reply.

“Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago,” she said. “I wonder what changed your mind?”

Now, her time has finally come. Best of luck to Bristowe when she dons her dancing shoes next season.

26 Juiciest 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Moments of All Time (Photos)

  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • Jason Breaks up with Melissa the Bachelor ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • Hannah B. returns to the bachelor ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • Hannah Ann Sluss ABC
  • Barb Weber (1) ABC
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
1 of 28

From Colton jumping the fence to Barb’s “AFR” outburst

In honor of the premiere of the newest music-based spinoff in this iconic franchise, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,"  let's take a look back at the 24 most dramatic moments of the past 17 years of "Bachelor" history, in order from oldest to newest. From Colton Underwood jumping the fence last season to to Peter's mom Barb dissing Madison on "After the Final Rose," here are some of the juiciest "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" moments in history.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE