‘Kajillionaire’ Writer-Director Miranda July Joins Spotlight Conversation at TheGrill 2020

TheWrap’s annual conference heats up with leaders of Sundance, Tribeca and New York film festivals debating the evolution of these key events for the cinematic community

TheGrill welcomes “Kajillionaire” writer and director Miranda July for the prestigious Spotlight Conversation on Wednesday at TheGrill, TheWrap’s signature business conference held virtually from September 22-24.

July, an author and artist along with being a writer-director, will discuss her career and her latest film “Kajillionaire” starring Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins and Gina Rodriguez in a one-hour conversation with Wrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.

“Kajillionaire” had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will be released by Focus Features on September 25. The film is about two con artists (Jenkins and Winger) who have spent 26 years training their only daughter to swindle, scam and steal at every turn, a unique fable told in July’s singular voice. The film won early laudatory reviews such as Antony Lane’s remark in The New Yorker: “July uses ‘Kajillionaire’ to present her credentials as a transcendentalist of the humdrum.”

Also Read: 'The Social Dilemma' Director Jeff Orlowski Joins TheGrill 2020

Previously July wrote, directed and starred in ”The Future” and ”Me and You and Everyone We Know” – winner of the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and recently added to the Criterion Collection.

In addition, Sundance Film Festival Director Tabitha Jackson and festival strategist Kathleen McInnis will join CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises Jane Rosenthal in a panel discussion titled “The Evolution of Film Festivals” presented in partnership with the New York Film Festival.

For over a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led conversations on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age.

TheWrap has created a digital-first experience for TheGrill 2020. This year’s event will focus on the future of theatrical films, the streaming revolution, building inclusion from within and the growth in podcasting and gaming. Attendees will have access to keynotes, panel conversations, roundtable discussions and virtual networking.

Also Read: Maz Jobrani, Effie Brown and More Join Conversation on Amplifying Diverse Voices at TheGrill 2020

Tabitha Jackson was appointed Director of the Sundance Film Festival in February 2020, having previously served as Director of the Documentary Film Program at Sundance Institute since 2013. Throughout her career in film and public broadcasting she has been committed to supporting the independent voice, championing the social and cultural power of artful cinema, and furthering the mission of uplifting a more expansive set of makers and forms.

Drawing on 30 years’ experience in festival programming, film publicity and producing, Kathleen McInnis helps world cinema filmmakers merge their creative and business development via the film festival circuit. As strategic publicist, Kathleen represents world cinema films premiering primarily at Toronto, Cannes, Berlin, Sundance, and Karlovy Vary festivals.

Previously announced speakers include “The Social Dilemma” writer and director Jeff Orlowski, “Green Book” producer John Sloss, WarnerMedia senior vice president of enterprise inclusion MyKhanh Shelton,”Broad City” and “Russian Doll” producer Lilly Burns, “Charm City Kings” star William Catlett,”Peanut Butter Falcon” producer Tim Zajaros, activist and producer JLove Calderón, Recode co-founder and New York Times op-ed columnist Kara Swisher, New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, “Luke Cage” executive producer Cheo Hodari Coker, actor and comedian Maz Jobrani, award-winning producer Effie Brown, “Euphoria” star Nika King, “Indian Matchmaking” creator and executive producer Smriti Mundhra and “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” executive producer Page Hurwitz, FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher, Sony Pictures Television president of worldwide networks and distribution Keith Le Goy, Roku vice president of programming Rob Holmes, Pluto TV’s senior vice president of content strategy and global partnerships Amy Kuessner and Xumo CEO Colin Petrie-Norris.

To purchase tickets go to: http://thegrill.thewrap.com

For more information on TheGrill and sponsorship opportunities please contact sales@thewrap.com

Event sponsors and community partners include Lifetime, Gerber Kawasaki, FilmRise, NFP, Audible, Sony, WarnerMedia, IDG Consulting, The Privacy Company, Starz, Skydance, Create the Writers Room, Young Entertainment Activists and dot.LA.