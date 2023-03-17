ChatGPT, a popular new AI program, is getting smarter by the day, and “The Daily Show” guest host Kal Penn is starting to get nervous. Now that ChatGPT has a significantly high chance of passing the bar exam, Penn is worried it’ll replace Supreme Court justices — but only after it learns how to harass women.

On Thursday night’s episode of the show, Penn kicked off his headlines segment with the latest news on the AI, which is known simply as GPT-4. According to reports, while earlier versions of the AI had only a 10% chance of passing the bar exam — the exam needed to become a lawyer in the U.S. — the latest version now has a 90% chance of passing.

“The point is, this thing is learning fast,” Penn warned. “Once it figures out how to get drunk and grope someone, it’ll be qualified for the Supreme Court.”

At that, an image of Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared on screen, earning audible “ohhhs” from the crowd.

A quick refresher, in case you’ve forgotten, in 2018, Kavanaugh was given a lifetime appointment to the bench, despite being credibly accused by multiple women of sexual assault. In fact, as recently as this year, even more allegations against Kavanaugh surfaced, thanks to a new documentary at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film also raised disturbing questions about whether the FBI ever actually investigated his behavior after the allegations were made.

