Kaley Cuoco Thriller Series ‘The Flight Attendant’ to Premiere This Fall on HBO Max

HBO Max will premiere Kaley Cuoco’s comedic thriller series “The Flight Attendant” this fall.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Steve Yockey announced the news at the top of the show’s virtual CTAM panel Wednesday, saying that production on the series — which was shut down in March due to the pandemic — will resume in New York this month, safety guidelines permitting.

Yockey says the team was in the beginning of shooting Episode 6 out of eight total when they were halted by COVID. This premature wrap ensured that “The Flight Attendant” would not be one of the HBO Max series available when the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service launched May 27.

Per HBO Max, “The Flight Attendant” is “a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian.”

Along with Cuoco, the show stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

“The Flight Attendant” is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, Sarah Schechter, and Susanna Fogel (who directed the first two episodes). Suzanne McCormack is a co-executive producer.

The series hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions and Yes, Norman Productions.

