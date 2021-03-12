Kaley Cuoco will play acting legend and animal rights activist Doris Day in a limited series that is in development at Warner Bros. TV.

The series will be based on A.E. Hotchner’s 1976 biography “Doris Day: Her Own Story,” which is based on numerous interviews with Day herself. There is no network currently attached to the project.

Day made her film debut in the 1940s and became a massive box office star in the ’50s and ’60s, when she starred in films like “Calamity Jane,” “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” “and “The Pajama Game.” Her song, “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Man Who Knew Too Little,” would become her signature song. Following her acting career, in which she fell out of favor in the ’60s and ’70s, she became an animal welfare activist. She died in 2019 at the age of 97.

Warner Bros. TV is working with the Doris Day Estate on the project.

Executive producers for the untitled Doris Day project are Cuoco, and from Berlanti Productions, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Co-executive producers are Suzanne McCormack from Yes, Norman and Bob Bashara, the trustee from the Doris Day Estate. Consulting producers are Jim Pierson, who worked with Day, and Tim Hotchner, A.E. Hotchner’s son.

Variety first reported news of the project.