Kamala Harris couldn’t conceal her amusement when asked during an interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday night if she would feed Joe Biden a “socialist or progressive perspective” if they won the presidential election.

Citing a 2019 ranking from the non-partisan organization GovTrack, CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell told the vice presidential hopeful that she is “considered the most liberal United States senator” in 2019, pointing out that she supports policies like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and legalizing marijuana.

“Joe Biden doesn’t support those things,” O’Donnell said. “So are you going to bring the policies, those progressive policies you supported as senator, into a Biden administration?”

Harris responded firmly, “What I will do, and I promise you this, and this is what Joe wants me to do, this was part of our deal: I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront, and I promised Joe that I will give him that perspective and always be honest with him.”

“And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?” O’Donnell asked.

Harris paused a moment, looked a little surprised by the question and then cracked up, “No!” Getting serious, she went on. “No, it is the perspective of a woman who grew up a Black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India, who also, you know, likes hip-hop, who–,” Harris stopped.

“What do ya wanna know?” she laughed.

President Trump and his supporters have accused Biden of being a “Trojan horse” to push through socialist policies “from the left-wing of the Democratic party” and that Harris would be instrumental in doing the pushing.

Despite O’Donnell pressing the issue, Harris said she will support Biden’s positions.

Watch the clip below.