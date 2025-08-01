Kamala Harris Calls Out ‘Completely Naive’ People Caving to Trump as a Means of ‘Riding Out the Storm’ | Video

Former vice president Kamala Harris predicted a lot about Donald Trump’s second presidential term, but she admitted on Thursday night that one thing she didn’t see coming was the amount of organizations and people caving to him. She also noted that it’s “completely naive” to think that caving even temporarily will work out in the end.

Harris stopped by “The Late Show” for her first interview since the 2024 election this week, staying for nearly half the program as host Stephen Colbert asked her questions. At one point, the CBS host joked that “I know you’re not here to say I told you so, but would you like to?”

“Let me just say this. You are correct that I did predict a lot of it.

But Stephen, what I did not predict was the capitulation,” Harris replied. “I didn’t predict that. I didn’t see that. I didn’t see that coming.”

“And perhaps it’s naive of me, someone who has seen a lot that most people haven’t seen, but I believed that on some level, you know, there are many — there should be many who consider themselves to be guardians of our system, and our democracy, who just capitulated. And I didn’t see that coming.”

At that, Colbert noted that Harris still has plenty of connections in Washington, and questioned if there are people who have caved to Trump purely because they “think that they can just ride out the storm and everything will be fine on the other side.”

“I think there are some who do,” Harris confirmed. “And I think that it is completely naive. I think there are a lot of people who think they’re riding out the storm as an excuse to be feckless.”

