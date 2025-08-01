Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert She’s Not Running for CA Governor Because the Political System Is ‘Broken’ | Video

Kamala Harris had a somewhat bleak assessment of the situation in America during her appearance Thursday night on “The Late Show,” telling host Stephen Colbert that she isn’t running for California governor because because America’s political system is “broken.”

The former Vice President — and the 2024 Democratic nominee for President — appeared on the show for her first interview since the election, where in addition to explaining why she won’t try to replace Gavin Newsom she also warned that American institutions aren’t “as strong as they need to be” against Trump. Though she did insist “I’m always going to be part of the fight.”

Watch her comments in a preview clip, released ahead of the episode’s full broadcast, below:

The clip began with Colbert noting that Harris beat every other candidate by double digits,” in early polling and yet will not run for California’s top job. “Why are you sitting this out? Are you saving yourself for a different office that might be–“

Harris denied she’s saving herself for 2028 — though she didn’t rule out a presidential run, instead sticking to the present moment.

“No, no, obviously people project, and honestly, it’s more, perhaps basic than that. I am, listen. I am a devout public servant. I have spent my entire career in service of the people. And I thought a lot about running for governor,” she said. “I love my state. I love California.”

Recounting her career, Harris, told Colbert that early in her career, “I had to defend my decision to become a prosecutor with my family. And one of the points that I made is, why is it, then, when we think we want to improve the system or change it, that we’re always on the outside, on bended knee or trying to break down the door? Shouldn’t we also be inside the system? And that has been my career.”

However, she continued, “I made the decision that I, just for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken.”

“I think it’s there’s so much. I mean, there are so many good people who are public servants who do such good work, teachers and firefighters and police officers and nurses and scientists, scientists,” Harris added. “And so it’s not about them, but, you know, I believe, and I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles.”

You could almost feel the “but” coming, and it did, with Harris continuing, “I think right now that they’re not as strong as they need to be, and I just don’t want it for now. I don’t want to go back and go back in the system. I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people. I want to talk with people, and I don’t want it to be transactional.”

Colbert replied that to hear Harris “say that it’s broken, to hear you say that our systems aren’t strong enough. Is harrowing.”

“Well, but it’s also evident, isn’t it?” Harris countered, adding, “it doesn’t mean we give up. That’s not my point, okay? Because that’s what I’m hearing. Like, you don’t want to be part No, oh, absolutely not. I’m always going to be part of the fight.”