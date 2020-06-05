Kanye West has set up a fund to support the college education of George Floyd’s daughter, 6-year-old Gianna, and he’s also donated $2 million to help pay the legal fees for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

People Magazine confirmed the news that West established a 529 college savings plan that will fully cover the tuition for Gianna Floyd, and his representative told the magazine that West has donated to local, black-owned businesses in his hometown in Chicago and nationwide that were hit by the coronavirus crisis and the protests.

West was also seen marching with Black Lives Matter supporters in protest over the death of Floyd on Thursday. An NBC 5 Chicago reporter Trina Orlando captured video of West standing among the crowd as a rally leader can be heard yelling, “We need everybody to stand where they are because we are going to march.”

Marchers in Chicago on Thursday marched to CPD headquarters in order to demand more money invested in schooling than in policing.

Floyd died on Memorial day after a white police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, choked him with his knee for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was accompanied by three other officers who either helped restrain Floyd or stood by and did nothing as he begged for his life. All four have since been arrested and charged in his death.

See video of West amid the march below:

Kanye West joins protest in Chicago @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/xO3MvBw1Kc — Trina Orlando (@TrinaOrlando) June 5, 2020