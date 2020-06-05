Kanye West Sets Up College Fund for George Floyd’s 6-Year Old Daughter Gianna

Rapper and fashion designer also donates $2 million to legal funds for families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor

| June 5, 2020 @ 8:05 AM
Kanye West Ye vs The People

Kanye West has set up a fund to support the college education of George Floyd’s daughter, 6-year-old Gianna, and he’s also donated $2 million to help pay the legal fees for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

People Magazine confirmed the news that West established a 529 college savings plan that will fully cover the tuition for Gianna Floyd, and his representative told the magazine that West has donated to local, black-owned businesses in his hometown in Chicago and nationwide that were hit by the coronavirus crisis and the protests.

West was also seen marching with Black Lives Matter supporters in protest over the death of Floyd on Thursday. An NBC 5 Chicago reporter Trina Orlando captured video of West standing among the crowd as a rally leader can be heard yelling, “We need everybody to stand where they are because we are going to march.”

Marchers in Chicago on Thursday marched to CPD headquarters in order to demand more money invested in schooling than in policing.

Floyd died on Memorial day after a white police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, choked him with his knee for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was accompanied by three other officers who either helped restrain Floyd or stood by and did nothing as he begged for his life. All four have since been arrested and charged in his death.

See video of West amid the march below:

13 Times Kanye West Fanned Flames of Political Strife

Chicago rapper renounced politics on Tuesday, saying “I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in”

It's been a crazy year for Kanye West. First he spent months commenting on contentious issues like the 13th Amendment and expressing support for President Trump. Then he ended October 2018 with a near-total reversal, renouncing politics as well as certain unnamed persons he said "used" him.

But that's just par for the course for the rapper, who has a long history of stirring things up, politically speaking. Let's review 13 times Kanye West fanned the flames of political strife.

