A representative for Kanye West says that the rapper was informed by the Recording Academy that he would be pulled from the lineup of performers for the upcoming Grammy Awards, citing “concerning online behavior.”

A rep for West confirmed to TheWrap a report that was first in The Blaze on Thursday saying that the Recording Academy “unfortunately” decided to pull him from the show “due to what they deem to be concerning online behavior.”

Representatives for the Recording Academy did not return TheWrap’s request for comment. West’s rep did not provide any additional information as to the reason for his removal from the awards ceremony.

West was not among the first wave of performers revealed on Tuesday for the Grammys, though West is nominated for five Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for his album “Donda.”

West this week was suspended for 24 hours from Instagram for posts that were deemed to target his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who also happens to be hosting this year’s Grammys.

Noah had expressed concern that Ye was harassing Kardashian and Davidson online, and after West posted something firing back at Noah using a racial slur, Noah responded via a segment on “The Daily Show.”

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” he said. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Ye has a history of infamous live moments at the Grammys and elsewhere, but the nomination for his album “Donda” is additionally controversial this year because Marilyn Manson is among the contributors who are listed as nominees, who has been accused by multiple individuals of sexual misconduct. Also listed as a contributor is rapper DaBaby, who has been in hot water over recent homophobic remarks. Both performers have appeared at some of Ye’s recent live shows.

Rapper The Game, however, defended West after The Blaze’s report came out, in which he speculated that the last minute decision to pull him could have been because of Noah’s hosting duties.

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions,” The Game wrote. “Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole.”

The 2022 Grammys are set to take place April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after being postponed from their original date and location for January 31 in Los Angeles due to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.