Kara Swisher Says Elon Musk Is Playing ‘Pretend Beta’ for Trump | Video

Elon Musk is “playing beta” for Donald Trump, Kara Swisher told Jen Psaki Sunday Morning. Psaki added that Musk is a “fake beta” to which Swisher agreed and added he “sits down at the table and he becomes more … I don’t know.”

“He’s an alpha, but he’s a pretend beta for him,” she said.

There’s trouble brewing in the Trump administration, Swisher said, and it’s in part due to the president’s relationship with Musk and how others feel about it. “Even if behind the scenes they’re busily knifing each other quietly, I think they’re very frustrated by the closeness of Trump and Musk, but they can’t save anything because Trump really is all in on Musk at this point,” Swisher explained.

Part of the reason Musk has to be tolerated, she added, is that he’s wealthy and can contribute financially and that “Trump could do bad things and blame it on him.”

The relationship and Musk’s strategy within the administration is akin to that of Thanos and the Avengers, Swisher continued: “I’m going to cut everything in half essentially and disappear half of you. And then the world will be a better place and humanity is saved. It’s actually a very good trope to compare it to.”

Psaki brought up the theory that Trump “kind of likes” Musk being around because “he’s more unpopular” than the president. Swisher agreed and pointed to protests against Musk’s company Tesla that have taken place nationwide.

“So if all the attention can be focused not on Trump, but on Musk, at some point if he has to cut him, he will if he has to,” she explained.

Watch the clip from “Inside with Jen Psaki” in the video below: