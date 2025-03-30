Kara Swisher Says Elon Musk Is Playing ‘Pretend Beta’ for Trump | Video

The journalist also compares Musk’s strategy within the administration to Thanos from “The Avengers”

Kara Swisher (MSNBC)
Kara Swisher on "Inside With Jen Psaki" (Credit: MSNBC)
Stephanie kaloi

Elon Musk is “playing beta” for Donald Trump, Kara Swisher told Jen Psaki Sunday Morning. Psaki added that Musk is a “fake beta” to which Swisher agreed and added he “sits down at the table and he becomes more … I don’t know.”

“He’s an alpha, but he’s a pretend beta for him,” she said.

There’s trouble brewing in the Trump administration, Swisher said, and it’s in part due to the president’s relationship with Musk and how others feel about it. “Even if behind the scenes they’re busily knifing each other quietly, I think they’re very frustrated by the closeness of Trump and Musk, but they can’t save anything because Trump really is all in on Musk at this point,” Swisher explained.

Part of the reason Musk has to be tolerated, she added, is that he’s wealthy and can contribute financially and that “Trump could do bad things and blame it on him.”

The relationship and Musk’s strategy within the administration is akin to that of Thanos and the Avengers, Swisher continued: “I’m going to cut everything in half essentially and disappear half of you. And then the world will be a better place and humanity is saved. It’s actually a very good trope to compare it to.”

Psaki brought up the theory that Trump “kind of likes” Musk being around because “he’s more unpopular” than the president. Swisher agreed and pointed to protests against Musk’s company Tesla that have taken place nationwide.

“So if all the attention can be focused not on Trump, but on Musk, at some point if he has to cut him, he will if he has to,” she explained.

Watch the clip from “Inside with Jen Psaki” in the video below:

Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Read Next
AI-Generated Clip of Trump Licking Elon Musk's Toes Runs on a Loop at HUD Offices | Video

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments