Kari Lake described running into “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough at the West Palm Beach airport, detailing that Brzezinski recorded the incident, which didn’t seem to phase her.

According to Lake, in an appearance on Steve Bannon’s show on the Real America’s Voice network, she noticed that Brzezinksi was trying to record her on her phone, so she called her out on it.

“Mika was not very pleasant. She started recording me unbeknownst to me,” Lake said. “Which is fine. And when I called her out and said ‘Are you recording this?’ and she said ‘Yes.’ And Joe said ‘Don’t do that.’ Like he was a little perturbed that she was recording.”

A sequence of photos taken by an onlooker at the encounter ran during the Bannon segment and seemed to mostly match what Lake described. They included a shot Lake retweeted from the Gateway Pundit that shows a photo of Brzezinski with her phone in her hand.

In the interview with Bannon, the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and election denier found Scarborough to be “nice” when she walked up to the hosts to “put the human being behind the face that you guys kind of go after.”

TheWrap has reached out to MSNBC for comment.

“I just wanted to introduce myself because you guys spend an awful lot of time badmouthing me on your show,” Lake recalled saying. “You guys like to bash 24-seven, and that’s okay. But I just wanted to introduce myself.”

“Well, you’re a liar, and you’re an election denier,” Lake claims Brzezinksi’s handler and then Brzezinski herself said. ““And, you know, went on and delivered delusional and all of this.”

Lake then said she asked to appear on “Morning Joe” to talk about everything. She also went back to the recording part of the conversation.

“I don’t know if that started something when I walked away,” Lake said. “I walked away from it alive and fine, so that’s good.”