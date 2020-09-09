Kate Mara and Nick Robinson Have a Dangerous After-School Affair in FX on Hulu’s ‘A Teacher’ Trailer (Video)

FX on Hulu dropped the trailer for “A Teacher” on Wednesday, a half-hour limited series starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson as a teacher and student who get wrapped up in a dangerous affair.

In the video, which you can view above, you’ll meet Claire Wilson (Mara) and Eric Walker (Robinson), who at first appear to be a normal, happy couple enjoying a nice date together. But it’s quickly revealed the next day that Claire is actually high-school student Eric’s English teacher. Things only get more twisted up from there, as the secret of their affair isn’t kept for long.

FX Networks said Wednesday that “A Teacher,” created by Hannah Fidell, will premiere its first three episodes on FX on Hulu Nov. 10. The remainder of the 10-episode season will roll out weekly on Tuesdays.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

In other scheduling news, FX said Wednesday that the two-episode Season 4 premiere of “Fargo” has been moved up from 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 to 9 p.m., and that the three-episode limited series “Black Narcissus” will debut this fall on FX, though no date has been set yet.

Here’s the full description for “A Teacher,” courtesy of FX:

Beautiful and quietly enigmatic, Claire is the newest teacher at Westerbrook High School. Dissatisfied in her marriage to her college sweetheart Matt Mitchell (Ashley Zukerman), distant from her brother Nate Wilson (Adam David Thompson) and desperate for connection, she quickly befriends fellow teacher, Kathryn Sanders (Marielle Scott). Claire’s life changes when Eric, a charming all-American senior in her English class, takes an unexpected interest in her. Popular and outgoing, Eric is the captain of the soccer team and nearly inseparable from his best friends, Logan Davis (Shane Harper) and Josh Smith (Dylan Schmid). Everything seems perfect on the surface, but Eric is forced to juggle the pressures of school, applying for college and a part-time job, all while helping take care of his two younger brothers so his mother Sandy (Rya Ingrid Kihlstedt) can support the family. Claire and Eric discover an undeniable connection that allows them to escape their individual realities, but their relationship accelerates faster than either could anticipate. The permanent damage left in the wake of Claire and Eric’s illicit affair becomes impossible for them, and their friends and family, to ignore.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

Fidell created the series and also serves as writer, director and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Mara, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films, Louise Shore and Danny Brocklehurst.

The 10-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions.