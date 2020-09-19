Go Pro Today

Kate McKinnon Calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg a ‘Real-Life Superhero’ and ‘Robed Crusader’

“Playing her on ‘SNL’ was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her,” actress says

| September 19, 2020 @ 5:29 PM Last Updated: September 19, 2020 @ 6:18 PM
ruth bader ginsburg kate mckinnon

Getty Images/NBC

Kate McKinnon has paid tribute to the memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, calling her a “real-life superhero” and a “robed crusader.”

The Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87, and McKinnon, who mimicked RBG in a series of “Weekend Update” segments on “Saturday Night Live” dating all the way back to 2015, said that playing her was a “profound joy.”

“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again. Playing her on ‘SNL’ was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her,” McKinnon said in a statement. “It was one of the great honors to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

Also Read: Felicity Jones Remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg as 'Beacon of Light in These Difficult Times'

McKinnon’s character involved dropping by the Weekend Update desk from time to time to react to events in the news — like the appointment of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — delivering some sick “Gins-Burns” (“I like my men like I like my decisions, 5-4,”) and then breaking out into dance.

The real Ginsburg reacted to McKinnon’s portrayal on two occasions, saying in the documentary “RBG,” “It’s marvelously funny,” but it didn’t resemble herself one bit. “Except for the collar,” she said. Ginsburg told NPR’s Nina Totenberg that she would love to deliver a “Gins-Burn” to her colleagues if given the chance.

McKinnon wasn’t the only actress who portrayed Ginsburg to gave the late Supreme Court justice a shout-out Saturday. Felicity Jones, who portrayed her in the 2018 biopic “On the Basis of Sex,” also praising Ginsburg as a “beacon of light.”

Also Read: Fundraiser to Defeat Mitch McConnell Raises $13 Million Overnight After Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice- a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” Jones said in a statement Saturday. “She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

The justice and feminist icon died due to complications from metastatic pancreas cancer Friday.

'SNL': The 15 Best Sketches From Season 45 (Photos)

  • Eddie Murphy Mr Robinsons Neighborhood SNL Saturday Night Live
  • Rachel Dratch Debbie Downer SNL Coronavirus
  • snl saturday night live trump impeachment trial you wish had happened cold open alec baldwin judge mathis
  • snl grouch david harbour
  • is there a new saturday night live snl at home episode airing this week brad pitt
1 of 16

From Eddie Murphy’s return to quarantined episodes, 45th edition of late night sketch series won’t be forgotten

The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" was a landmark achievement in more ways than one. Not only did the long-running sketch series see the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to Studio 8H, but the show had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic that forced the cast out of 30 Rock and into their homes. Luckily for us, that did not stop the show from producing new episodes. Here are the top sketches, in no particular order, from this season.

View In Gallery

Related Content