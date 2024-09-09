Kate Middleton Says She Is Cancer-Free After Finishing Chemotherapy

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is officially finished with her chemotherapy treatments and says she is cancer-free.

In a statement posted to the official X account of the royals, the princess noted that it was an incredible “relief” to have finished her treatment, and reflected on what the experience has been like for her and her family.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she wrote. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

Accompanying the post was a video of Middleton and her family, with a voiceover from Middleton narrating the statement attached. You can watch that video below.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted,” she continued. “Of simply loving and being loved.”

Middleton noted that her “focus” now is remaining cancer-free, but added that she will be back at work and taking on public engagements in the next few months, as she is able to.

She finished the message by thanking everyone for their support and well-wishes, saying that “Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”