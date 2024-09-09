Kate Middleton Says She Is Cancer-Free After Finishing Chemotherapy

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand,” the princess says

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is officially finished with her chemotherapy treatments and says she is cancer-free.

In a statement posted to the official X account of the royals, the princess noted that it was an incredible “relief” to have finished her treatment, and reflected on what the experience has been like for her and her family.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she wrote. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

Accompanying the post was a video of Middleton and her family, with a voiceover from Middleton narrating the statement attached. You can watch that video below.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted,” she continued. “Of simply loving and being loved.”

Middleton noted that her “focus” now is remaining cancer-free, but added that she will be back at work and taking on public engagements in the next few months, as she is able to.

She finished the message by thanking everyone for their support and well-wishes, saying that “Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Donald Glover at the 2024 BET Awards (BET)
Read Next
Donald Glover Postpones Childish Gambino Farewell Tour to 'Focus on My Physical Health'

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.