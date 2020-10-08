“Star Trek” is bringing back another former Starfleet captain. Kate Mulgrew will reprise her role as Capt. Kathryn Janeway from “Star Trek: Voyager” for Nickelodeon’s animated series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

The CG-animated project, which hails from “LEGO Ninjago” writes Kevin and Dan Hageman, “follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.”

The series will debut next year.

“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in ‘Star Trek: Prodigy.’ How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Also Read: How TV Animation Survived Mid-Pandemic: Zoom, Puppeteers and Voice Actors in Closets

“Star Trek: Voyager” was the fifth series in the franchise, airing from 1995 to 2001. Mulgrew’s Janeway led the USS Voyager as it attempted to return home after being stranded on the far side of the galaxy. It existed in the same time period as other “Star Trek” series “Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine,” though was set in a different part of the galaxy. It also introduced Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine, a popular character that would eventually return in CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard.”

The new animated “Star Trek” series comes from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman will executive produce the new animated “Star Trek” series alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will also executive produce. Ben Hibon will direct, co-executive produce and serve as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers will also serve as co-executive producer with Mac Middleton as a producer. Production of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president, Animation Development and Kelley Gardner, vice president, Current Series Animation.

“Prodigy” joins a growing list of “Star Trek” series and the first that will not live on CBS All Access. The soon-to-be-renamed Paramount+ streaming service has “Star Trek: Discovery” and its spinoff, “Strange New Worlds,” that will star a trio of Season 2 characters from “Discovery”; the Patrick Stewart-led “Star Trek: Picard” and the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” which debuted this summer. Additionally, CBS TV Studios is developing a “Section 31” series around “Star Trek: Discovery’s” Michelle Yeoh.