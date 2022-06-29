Kate Winslet to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘Trust’

Kate Winslet has lined up her next role at HBO.

Last year’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Emmy winner (for “Mare of Easttown”) will star-in and executive produce “Trust.” Her new limited series, which is currently in development, is based on the book by Hernan Diaz, who is also an EP. HBO just closed the deal to purchase the rights to Diaz’s book.

Here’s a logline for the series: “When a wealthy financier reads a novel based on his own life and is dissatisfied by his and his wife’s portrayal, he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight. She, however, grows uncomfortably aware that he is rewriting history — and his wife’s place in it,” per HBO.

“Trust,” which is told in four different voices, was first published by Riverhead Books in May. It has already become a National Bestseller.

Winslet has won two Emmy Awards and received four nominations in total for her work at HBO. Other than the “Mare” Lead Actress Emmy, her show was also nominated in 2021 for Outstanding Limited Series. In 2011, she won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Mini-Series or Movie Emmy for her role in “Mildred Pierce.” Before that, she was nominated in 2006 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy for her role in “Extras.”