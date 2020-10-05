Katherine Waterston on What ‘The Third Day’ Did to Keep Fans Engaged With 12-Hour Episode (Video)

For the show’s third episode, the Jude Law-led HBO limited series “The Third Day” did something different: A 12-hour live event.

The episode, “Autumn,” which ran on Facebook on Saturday, falls between “The Third Day’s” two parts. The first three episodes are considered the “Summer” section of the series. Those episodes have already aired and they serve as both the lead in for the “Autumn” episode as well as the limited series final three episodes titled “Winter.”

And it really was 12 hours long, and yes, live. That’s a big time commitment to ask from viewers, but as co-star Katherine Waterston spoke to TheWrap’s Steve Pond last week, they made an effort to make that commitment worth it.

“There will be all kinds of little Easter eggs for people to look for there, if they can stay awake for 12 hours and watch the whole thing,” she said. You can see her comments about the episode, along with a longer discussion of the show, in the video at the top of the page.

Hailing from “Utopia” creator Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett (artistic director of Punchdrunk International), the six-part series centers around Sam (Law), “who after being drawn to a mysterious Island off the British Coast, is thrown into the unusual world of its secretive inhabitants.”

Per Sky and HBO: “Isolated from the mainland, the rituals of the island begin to overwhelm him, and he is confronted by a trauma from his past. As the line between reality and fantasy blurs, Sam finds himself immersed in an emotional quest which puts him at odds with the islanders and begins to threaten their way of life.”

Punchdrunk International is the immersive theatre company company best known for immersive projects such as “Sleep No More,” an adaptation of “Macbeth,” and “Believe Your Eyes.”

The twelve hour “Autumn” episode of “The Third Day” streamed via HBO’s Facebook page.