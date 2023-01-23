Kathleen Madigan Sets Comedy Special at Amazon (Exclusive)

Kathleen Madigan, the award-winning comedian and TV personality, has set her first Amazon Original stand-up special, “Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot,” set to premiere on Feb. 21.

The Prime Video comedy special, recorded at The Paramount Theater in Denver, Cololrado, explores topics including Madigan’s aging parents, interactions with millennials and — as you might have guessed — hunting Bigfoot.

Her most recent special, “Bothering Jesus,” is her fifth hour-long stand-up special and third special to be available on Netflix.

Currently on her “Boxed Wine and Tiny Banjos” tour, Madigan has risen in comedy standing throughout the years and now counts 40 appearances across late-night talk shows and multiple comedy specials, including on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO. She also recently launched a pandemic-era podcast, “Madigan’s Pubcast,” which currently boasts more than 3 million downloads across all streaming outlets.

Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in Ireland, England, Hong Kong and Australia, and has filmed seven Montreal Gala Shows at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival for CBC TV. She’s won the American Comedy Award and the Phyllis Diller Award for Best Female Comedian and has written and produced for Lewis Black’s Root of All Evil on Comedy Central.

“Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot” is produced by Amazon Studios, 1904, Inc. and Irwin Entertainment. Madigan serves as executive producer along with John Irwin, CEO of Irwin Entertainment. Casey Spira is co-executive producer.