Always Be Quarantining: Kathryn Hahn’s Family Performs ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ With American Girl Dolls (Video)
So, yes, it’s an all-female cast
Thom Geier | April 17, 2020 @ 11:17 AM
Last Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 11:23 AM
You’ve never seen David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” quite like this.
Kathryn Hahn, star of “Bad Moms” and HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher,” and her “Transparent” actor hubby, Ethan Sandler, recruited their young daughter to act out scenes from Mamet’s classic F-bomb-heavy play — using only American Girl dolls.
The scenes, with the foul language bleeped out, were recorded as part of the “Geffen Stayhouse” video series of L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse, in which stars record performances of themselves from home for theater fans to tide themselves over during the pandemic as the theater itself is shut down.
And yes, an all-doll “Glengarry Glen Ross” is every bit as priceless as you might imagine.
Hahn’s daughter turns in an Al Pacino-worthy vocal performance as Roma (played by the doll Lea), the head of the play’s cutthroat real estate office who at one point voices his frustration with “f—ing Williamson” while kicking over a doll-size chair at a doll-size desk.
And the dollhouse set even includes a Post-It note sign with the “Always Be Closing” directive written in black marker, for extra authenticity.
Is it too much to ask Geffen Playhouse to mount a full-fledged production when live theater resumes at some point in what we hope is the not-too-distant future?
In the meantime, we shall treasure this rare all-female production of Mamet. You can watch the video above.
