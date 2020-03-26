Kathy Griffin: I Was Sent to ER Coronavirus Isolation Room With ‘Unbelievably Painful Symptoms’

Comedian, whose mom died one week earlier, blames the CDC for her inability to get tested

| March 26, 2020 @ 6:35 AM Last Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 6:53 AM
kathy griffin

Getty

Kathy Griffin tweeted out pictures of herself from a hospital coronavirus isolation room on Wednesday. The comedian went on to describe her condition as “unbearably painful.”

The comedian, who’s mom Maggie Griffin died exactly one week earlier, blamed the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Vice President Mike Pence’s task force for an inability to be tested for the virus — even while inside the hospital. She also said President Donald Trump is “lying” about the amount of COVID-19 testing the United States has done.

Also Read: Maggie Griffin, Kathy Griffin's Mom and Fixture of 'My Life on the D-List,' Dies at 99

Trump tweeted the following on Wednesday morning: “Just reported that the United States has done far more “testing” than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful testerhh) does over an eight week span. Great job!”

Hours later, Griffin tweeted the following: “He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST

Griffin’s tweet, Trump’s tweet and her hospital photos are at the bottom of this story.

Also Read: Watch Kathy Griffin Shut Down KTLA Anchor Who Questions Plight of Women in Comedy (Video)

Griffin’s hospitalization comes on the heels of the death of her beloved mother Maggie Griffin last week. She was 99.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today,” Kathy Griffin tweeted last Tuesday, alongside a picture of her and her mother. “I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

Griffin’s mom Maggie appeared on “My Life on the D-List” from 2005 to 2010 and was a fan-favorite fixture of the series.

Also Read: All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty
  • prince charles Getty
  • Jackson Browne Getty
1 of 24

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue