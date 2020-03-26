Kathy Griffin: I Was Sent to ER Coronavirus Isolation Room With ‘Unbelievably Painful Symptoms’

Kathy Griffin tweeted out pictures of herself from a hospital coronavirus isolation room on Wednesday. The comedian went on to describe her condition as “unbearably painful.”

The comedian, who’s mom Maggie Griffin died exactly one week earlier, blamed the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Vice President Mike Pence’s task force for an inability to be tested for the virus — even while inside the hospital. She also said President Donald Trump is “lying” about the amount of COVID-19 testing the United States has done.

Trump tweeted the following on Wednesday morning: “Just reported that the United States has done far more “testing” than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful testerhh) does over an eight week span. Great job!”

Hours later, Griffin tweeted the following: “He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST“

Griffin’s hospitalization comes on the heels of the death of her beloved mother Maggie Griffin last week. She was 99.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today,” Kathy Griffin tweeted last Tuesday, alongside a picture of her and her mother. “I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

Griffin’s mom Maggie appeared on “My Life on the D-List” from 2005 to 2010 and was a fan-favorite fixture of the series.

